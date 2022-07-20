ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas College Awarded $5 Million Department of Labor Apprenticeship Grant To Expand Its Earn-and Learn Workforce Scholars Program

By Texas Metro News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS – Dallas College was the only Texas higher education institution awarded part of a $121.7 million U.S. Department of Labor Apprenticeship Building America grant. Through the $5 million award, Dallas College will strengthen its Workforce Scholars program, providing additional apprenticeships to enable students to find a reliable pathway to the...

texasmetronews.com

