Comerica’s Irvin Ashford, Most Influential

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced Christopher Johnson, Senior Vice President and President, Financial Services, has been named to Savoy Magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America list. As the leader of Pitney Bowes Financial Services, Christopher has accountability for all aspects of the business including strategy, growth and operations. This includes strategic analysis in global markets, assessing current capabilities against future opportunities, determining priorities for investment, organizational development and business culture. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005173/en/ Christopher Johnson, Senior Vice President and President, Financial Services at Pitney Bowes (Photo: Business Wire)
