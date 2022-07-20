ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comerica’s Irvin Ashford, Most Influential

By Texas Metro News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time in three years, Savoy magazine has recognized Comerica Bank Chief Community Officer Irvin Ashford Jr. as one of its Most Influential Black Executives, a definitive listing of African American executives, influencers and achievers impacting corporate America. “Savoy is proud to present the 2022 Most Influential...

