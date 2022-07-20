ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Ballet chief dies, 69

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death is reported of Philippe Cohen, head of ballet at the Grand Théâtre de Genève from 2003 to his recent retirement. The cause was cancer. Born in 1953 in Morocco, Philippe Cohen studied at the Rosella Hightower Dance Institute from 1971 to 1974. The atmosphere of openness fostered at this...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

