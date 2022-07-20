This Is the County in the Bowling Green, KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Bowling Green metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 59,324 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 34,473 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Bowling Green than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Bowling Green metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Edmonson County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,699 confirmed infections in Edmonson County, or 22,265 for every 100,000 people.

Though Edmonson County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Bowling Green metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 412 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Edmonson County, above the 347 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Bowling Green metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Edmonson County, KY 22,265 2,699 412 50 2 Butler County, KY 31,495 4,014 432 55 3 Allen County, KY 33,423 6,950 524 109 4 Warren County, KY 36,116 45,661 303 383

