This Is the County in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 112,161 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,701 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Hickory metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Caldwell County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 23,790 confirmed infections in Caldwell County, or 29,091 for every 100,000 people.

Though Caldwell County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Hickory metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 382 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Caldwell County, compared to 385 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Caldwell County, NC 29,091 23,790 382 312 2 Alexander County, NC 29,133 10,814 391 145 3 Burke County, NC 29,713 26,656 372 334 4 Catawba County, NC 32,477 50,901 393 616

