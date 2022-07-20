ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Grand Island, NE Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0glv15U500 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Grand Island metropolitan area, located in Nebraska, a total of 22,551 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,615 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Grand Island, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Grand Island metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Howard County in Nebraska has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,228 confirmed infections in Howard County, or 19,173 for every 100,000 people.

Though Howard County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Grand Island metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 250 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Howard County, compared to 242 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Grand Island metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Nebraska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Howard County, NE 19,173 1,228 250 16
2 Merrick County, NE 22,760 1,776 218 17
3 Hamilton County, NE 26,215 2,406 283 26
4 Hall County, NE 27,943 17,141 238 146

