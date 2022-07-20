This Is the County in the Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Grand Rapids-Wyoming metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 290,963 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,699 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Grand Rapids-Wyoming, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Grand Rapids metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Montcalm County in Michigan has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,915 confirmed infections in Montcalm County, or 25,178 for every 100,000 people.

Though Montcalm County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Grand Rapids metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 343 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Montcalm County, above the 265 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Grand Rapids-Wyoming metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Montcalm County, MI 25,178 15,915 343 217 2 Barry County, MI 25,271 15,177 288 173 3 Kent County, MI 28,001 180,084 246 1,579 4 Ottawa County, MI 28,091 79,787 286 813

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.