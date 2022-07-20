ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

This Is the County in the Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0glv12pu00 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Fort Smith metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma, a total of 75,181 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,736 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Fort Smith, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Fort Smith metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Le Flore County in Oklahoma has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 12,901 confirmed infections in Le Flore County, or 25,849 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Le Flore County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Fort Smith metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 214 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Le Flore County, below the 354 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Fort Smith metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Le Flore County, OK 25,849 12,901 214 107
2 Crawford County, AR 26,578 16,604 403 252
3 Sequoyah County, OK 26,696 11,041 256 106
4 Sebastian County, AR 27,173 34,635 417 531

