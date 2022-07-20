ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island County, IL

This Is the County in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0glv11xB00 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa and Illinois, a total of 97,953 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,594 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Davenport-Moline-Rock Island is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Davenport metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Rock Island County in Illinois has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 36,243 confirmed infections in Rock Island County, or 24,948 for every 100,000 people.

Though Rock Island County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Davenport metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 336 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Rock Island County, above the 277 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Rock Island County, IL 24,948 36,243 336 488
2 Scott County, IA 25,389 43,743 233 402
3 Henry County, IL 27,557 13,631 245 121
4 Mercer County, IL 27,630 4,336 312 49

