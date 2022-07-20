This Is the County in the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 309,207 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 34,984 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Greenville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Laurens County in South Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 19,443 confirmed infections in Laurens County, or 29,146 for every 100,000 people.

Though Laurens County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Greenville metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 445 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Laurens County, compared to 449 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Laurens County, SC 29,146 19,443 445 297 2 Anderson County, SC 30,809 60,384 513 1,005 3 Greenville County, SC 36,412 181,479 406 2,024 4 Pickens County, SC 39,024 47,901 521 639

