This Is the County in the Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Salisbury metropolitan area, which covers parts of Maryland and Delaware, a total of 103,679 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,984 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Salisbury, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Salisbury metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Worcester County in Maryland has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,451 confirmed infections in Worcester County, or 18,329 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Worcester County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Salisbury metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 312 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Worcester County, below the 362 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Salisbury metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Worcester County, MD 18,329 9,451 312 161 2 Wicomico County, MD 20,814 21,266 324 331 3 Somerset County, MD 21,285 5,478 295 76 4 Sussex County, DE 30,739 67,484 400 878

