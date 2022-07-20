ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

This Is the County in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0glv0rMZ00 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 762,335 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 31,112 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Orlando metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Seminole County in Florida has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 116,288 confirmed infections in Seminole County, or 25,553 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Seminole County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Orlando metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 247 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Seminole County, below the 276 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Seminole County, FL 25,553 116,288 247 1,123
2 Lake County, FL 28,340 95,040 466 1,562
3 Orange County, FL 32,076 423,792 220 2,905
4 Osceola County, FL 37,569 127,215 345 1,168

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

