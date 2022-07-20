This Is the Parish in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 135,370 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,673 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Shreveport-Bossier City than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Shreveport metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Caddo Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 73,162 confirmed infections in Caddo Parish, or 29,458 for every 100,000 people.

Though Caddo Parish has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Shreveport metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 467 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Caddo Parish, compared to 449 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Shreveport-Bossier City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Caddo Parish, LA 29,458 73,162 467 1,161 2 De Soto Parish, LA 29,968 8,156 496 135 3 Webster Parish, LA 30,489 12,083 474 188 4 Bossier Parish, LA 33,274 41,969 394 497

