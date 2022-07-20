ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, AL

This Is the County in the Montgomery, AL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0glv0pb700 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Montgomery metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 105,177 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,153 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Montgomery, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Montgomery metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Montgomery County in Alabama has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 60,374 confirmed infections in Montgomery County, or 26,603 for every 100,000 people.

Though Montgomery County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Montgomery metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 423 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Montgomery County, compared to 430 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Montgomery metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Montgomery County, AL 26,603 60,374 423 959
2 Lowndes County, AL 27,501 2,815 752 77
3 Autauga County, AL 30,726 16,961 393 217
4 Elmore County, AL 30,817 25,027 433 352

Comments / 0

