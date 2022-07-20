ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

This Is the County in the Jefferson City, MO Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0glv0mCA00 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Jefferson City metropolitan area, located in Missouri, a total of 40,906 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,062 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Jefferson City, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Jefferson City metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Osage County in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,327 confirmed infections in Osage County, or 24,429 for every 100,000 people.

Though Osage County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Jefferson City metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 338 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Osage County, compared to 349 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jefferson City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Osage County, MO 24,429 3,327 338 46
2 Moniteau County, MO 24,508 3,911 357 57
3 Cole County, MO 27,486 21,093 379 291
4 Callaway County, MO 28,044 12,575 297 133

