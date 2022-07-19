ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas helps short-handed Connecticut Sun beat Liberty 82-63

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTVILLE, Conn. — Brionna Jones tied a season-high with 21 points, Alyssa Thomas added 18 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and a season-high six steals and the short-handed Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 82-63 on Tuesday. Connecticut (17-9) was without Jonquel Jones, averaging a team-high 15.1...

