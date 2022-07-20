ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral video of last year's London floods resurfaces as people fear post heatwave weather

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20v39a_0gluz02U00

A viral video of floods in London last year has resurfaced following the intense heatwave Britain has just faced.

Over the last two days, the Met issued a red weather warning because of record beating temperatures of 40.3C in parts of the country. Fires broke out in areas of the country and railway tracks stretched in the heat.

Now, the Met has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for parts of England for Wednesday, between 1pm and 9pm following the heat and it is reminding people of the floods London faced last year when 41.6mm of rain fell in just a day in some parts of the city.

Writing on Twitter, journalist Henry Mance said: “Almost exactly a year ago, London was hit by flash floods.

“So yeah the Met Office is giving us warnings about heavy rain after a heatwave. This is how climate change works.”

Reacting to the news, people got nervous about climate change and the extreme weather the country has faced over the last year:

\u201cFlash floods will be a menace when the rains come. We can't win with British weather \ud83e\udd72\u201d

— Max \ud83c\uddf0\ud83c\uddea (@Max \ud83c\uddf0\ud83c\uddea) 1658259929

\u201cI forgot about this..spooky it\u2019s almost a year ago..we can\u2019t say we are not being warned!\u201d

— DC (@DC) 1658272152

This is not normal.

#Weather Warning#Heatwave#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#The Met Office#British
Indy100

