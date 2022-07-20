Euro 2022: Pufferfish watches England’s Lionesses from tank in Sea Life aquarium

A former pet puffer fish with a love of television has appeared to become a fan of England’s Lionesses ahead of their Euro quarter-final.

Aptly named, Football was rehomed at the Sea Life London Aquarium after he outgrew his former owner’s tank.

During his time as a pet, he spent a lot of time watching television with his owners, including football games.

As part of Football’s enrichment, aquarium staff are screening a variety of shows for him, including England’s upcoming quarter-final against Spain on Wednesday, July 20.

“They’re a very inquisitive animal,” aquarist Ashley Atkins said.