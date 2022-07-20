ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ryan Gosling shares ‘wife’ Eva Mendes’ reaction to actor’s Ken photo from new Barbie film

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pddrn_0gluyove00

Ryan Gosling was asked on The One Show what his “wife” Eva Mendes thought of the images of him as Ken.

Gosling is set to appear as the iconic doll in the forthcoming film Barbie, starring opposite Margot Robbie. The film, directed by Little Women ’s Greta Gerwig, features an all-star cast including America Ferrera , Simu Liu , Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, Ncuti Gatwa and Will Ferrell .

In June, photos of Gosling in character were released online, causing a Twitter storm. They showed the La La Land star with bleach blonde hair, a spray tan, and six-pack abs.

Appearing on The One Show on Tuesday (19 July), Gosling was asked if he thought the picture would become “the biggest on the planet”, to which the actor replied: “No, I didn’t.”

He was asked what his “wife” Eva Mendes thought of his Ken. However, while the pair have been together since 2011, they are not believed to be married despite several reports claiming they had wed in secret over the years.

Gosling brushed over the comment, replying: “She’s been very supportive. She’s supporting my Kenergy. She started a hashtag, That’s My Ken , which meant a lot to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Li25G_0gluyove00

The actor remained tight-lipped on other details about the film, but he did crack a joke referencing the new film he was promoting: “You know I could tell you that The Gray Man would be Ken’s favourite movie.”

The Gray Man , from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, will be released on Netflix on Friday (22 July).

Barbie will be released in cinemas on 21 July 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Margot Robbie Becomes the Highest-Paid Actress with Impressive ‘Barbie’ Salary

We've been buzzing about the new Greta Gerwig movie, Barbie, for months. Ever since those initial photos from the set were released, anxious fans have been trying to figure out what exactly this movie will be about (and they've even been dressing like the iconic Mattel doll in the meantime). Now, there's a new reason that Barbie is grabbing headlines, because it just made Margot Robbie the highest-paid actress in Hollywood.
MOVIES
Page Six

‘Barbie’ stars Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie are an ‘80s roller-skating dream

Life in plastic, it’s fantastic. Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie gave fans another taste of what to expect fashion-wise in the upcoming “Barbie” movie, and it’s a total eighties dream. Wearing matching neon rollerblades with coordinating elbow and knee pads, the Barbie and Ken duo skated around Venice Beach in wildly patterned activewear yesterday as they filmed the new Greta Gerwig flick, set to be released in 2023. Robbie, 31, looked every inch the real-life Barbie as she sported hot pink bike shorts under a multicolored swirl-print leotard for her skating date. The “Suicide Squad” actress wore her extra-long blond hair in a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Watch Ryan Gosling Respond to Eva Mendes' Comment About Starting a "Kenaissance"

Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. Ryan Gosling is proving that life in plastic truly is fantastic. The actor, who plays Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, addressed his longtime partner Eva Mendes' comments about kick-starting a "Kenaissance" after photos from the movie's set recently took the world by storm.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Chris Pine Is 'Unrecognizable' In New Movie Role—Fans Think He Looks Like Diane Keaton

Fans on Twitter are currently having a field day trying to pinpoint who Chris Pine looks like in his latest film role! The Star Trek star, 41, was spotted last week on the streets of Los Angeles while filming his upcoming project, Poolman. Many online are dubbing the Wonder Woman actor to be ‘unrecognizable‘ or now someone causing ‘double takes’ with his new hairdo— long, graying shoulder-length tresses, an unruly beard and a cozy outfit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Saoirse Ronan
Person
America Ferrera
Person
Eva Mendes
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Ryan Gosling
DoYouRemember?

Whoopi Goldberg Speaks Out About Joy Behar’s Absence On ‘The View’

The co-host of The View, Joy Behar, has not shown up on the last few episodes of the ABC daytime talk show. Questions viewers have had regarding the reason for her continuous absence have been stylishly answered by Co-host Whoopi Goldberg. On the fourth consecutive time Joy did not appear on the show, Goldberg, who was anchoring the episode, welcomed guest hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin, Juju Chang, Chelsea Clinton, and usual panelist Sunny Hostin.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Highest paid actors list features no women in the top 10

Tom Cruise has topped a list of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, which features no women in the top 10. As reported by Variety, Cruise is expected to earn $100million or more from Top Gun: Maverick, in combined profits from ticket sales, his salary and his eventual cut of home entertainment rentals and streaming revenue.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Little Women#The La La Land
Cinemablend

Couple Who Waited With Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck To Get Married In Vegas Recall Their Experience With The A-Listers

When Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ran off to Vegas to get married, they met other couples who had done the same. Millions of people get married in Las Vegas and over the weekend a couple of major names added theirs to that list when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit sin city and got married in a very small ceremony. While Affleck and Lopez could have painted the town red and done it all in celebrity style, they instead decided to do things simply. And just like everybody else, and so they found themselves waiting for a marriage license along with a few other couples, and one of them is now speaking out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ComicBook

The Rock's Salary for Black Adam Revealed

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock started out in wrestling and became one of the world's biggest movie stars. Later this year, the actor will make his long-awaited DCEU debut by playing the titular role in Black Adam. Recently, Variety shared an inside look at some of today's stars' salaries ranging from Tom Cruise's upcoming Mission: Impossible movies to Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes. They also revealed Johnson's Black Adam salary.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

‘Barbie’ cast shares BTS photo as they wrap filming

The “Barbie” movie has grown into a social media phenomenon. Starring a talented cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film has everyone wondering what it is about. As filming wraps, some of the film’s cast members have shared behind-the-scenes photos of the project and appear...
MOVIES
The Independent

Alicia Silverstone calls Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson’s Clueless homage ‘amazing’

Alicia Silverstone has given her seal of approval after Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson recreated one of her classic looks from the cult 1990s film Clueless. Portman first shared the image of her and Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Thompson to her Instagram on Wednesday with the caption: “Having a Clueless @thorofficial moment during yesterday’s junket @tessamaethompson ❤️ + ⚡️”.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Proof Landon Barker's Baseball Outing With Charli D'Amelio's Family Was a Home Run

Watch: Landon Barker & Charli D'Amelio Hold Hands After MGK Concert. Forget stealing home. Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio are stealing each other's hearts. The musician and the TikToker, both 18, attended the MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles July 19. Joined by her parents Heidi D'Amelio and Marc D'Amelio, as well as by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Charli and Landon watched the American League beat the National League with a final score of three to two.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Prepare to Marvel Over Zendaya and Boyfriend Tom Holland's NYC Outing With His Brother

Watch: Zendaya Is "Never Cooking Again" After Kitchen Injury. Zendaya and Tom Holland are proving that the couple that lunches together, stays together. An eyewitness told E! News that the low-key couple, who met on the set of the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming, enjoyed lunch together with his younger brother Harry Holland, 23, while out and about in New York City on July 20.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Fans impressed by new Wes Anderson film’s all-star cast, from Scarlett Johansson to Jeff Goldblum

The all-star cast set to feature in Wes Anderson’s forthcoming film Asteroid City has been announced, and fans couldn’t be more impressed. The director’s newest movie will be a “poetic meditation on the meaning of life”. Set in a fictional American desert town around 1955, it will tell the story of the town’s Junior Stargazer convention and the students and parents it brings together.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Brad Pitt Rocks a Skirt on the Red Carpet

Brad Pitt showed off his legs at the Bullet Train premiere in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, opting for a knee-length skirt look on the red carpet. The famed actor paired a matching brown cardigan and skirt with a salmon-colored button-up shirt and finished the look with combat boots. Pitt's eye-catching ensemble also featured tortoise-shell sunglasses and his signature, long chains. ET has learned that New York-based Haans Nicholas Mott is the designer behind Brad Pitt's outfit.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

755K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy