Italian premier: Popular support for government ‘unprecedented and impossible to ignore’; sets conditions for continuing.

Some 30 Peruvian women, including transgender women, gathered Monday to denounce the daily violence they suffer and demand action from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, at a protest in Lima. "We want to warn Michelle Bachelet about what is happening to women and people of gender and sexual diversity in Peru," said 29-year-old activist Gahela Cari, who is transgender.

ADVOCACY ・ 3 DAYS AGO