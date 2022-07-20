ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime Video Greenlights U.K. Action Thriller ‘Gassed Up’ From ‘Hard Stop’ Director George Amponsah (EXCLUSIVE)

By Manori Ravindran
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
Amazon Prime Video has greenlit BAFTA-nominated “Hard Stop” director George Amponsah ’s feature film debut, action thriller “Gassed Up.”

Now in production in London, the movie will launch on Prime Video in the U.K. and Ireland in 2023. Directed by Amponsah, and written by Archie Maddocks and Taz Skylar, the film stars Stephen Odubola (“Blue Story,” “A Violent Man”), Skylar (“One Piece,” “ Boiling Point ”) and singer Mae Muller, as well as Ms Banks, Yung Filly and Harry Pinero.

Set during the peak of a wave of moped crimes sweeping London, “Gassed Up” follows 20-year-old Ash (Odubola), who is trying to earn money to raise his 14-year-old sister and send his mother to rehab, but gets caught up with an organized crime ring led by a young and charismatic Albanian immigrant (Skylar).

As the crimes get bigger and the attention becomes addictive, Ash struggles to keep his head above water. Soon, he has to choose between the people he loves, and having his whole life come crashing down around him.

Amponsah is best known for his critically acclaimed 2015 documentary “The Hard Stop,” which followed friends of the late Mark Duggan, a London youth who was gunned down by police in 2011, sparking a wave of civil unrest. Other credits include the docuseries “Enslaved,” starring Samuel L. Jackson, and the BAFTA-nominated documentary “Black Power: A British Story of Resistance.”

“Gassed Up” is produced by Rupert Preston and Ed Caffrey of Sunrise Films and “Boiling Point” duo Bart Ruspoli and Hester Ruoff of Ascendant Fox. Other producers include long-term collaborators Stefan D’Bart and Ward Trowman of Bromantics. The creative team also includes director of photography Stefan Ciupek (“Guns Akimbo”) and co-editors Richard Ketteridge (“A Boy Called Christmas”) and Christopher Dickens (“Slumdog Millionaire”). Sunrise Films is handling international rights to the film.

“We’re delighted to be working with Amazon and in production with this viscerally thrilling, vibrant and relevant film,” said Preston. “It’s going to be one exciting ride for audiences both in the U.K. and around the world in 2023.”

Ruspoli added: “Archie and Taz’s script is incredibly powerful and rich in subtext, and Hester Ruoff and I are incredibly excited to make this the first film of our new Ascendant Fox label, and continue to make the films of the highest quality with engaging human stories, in the vein of ‘Boiling Point.'”

Amponsah added: “After 30 years of filmmaking practice I’m delighted to be directing my first feature-length drama. I’ve been working on the ‘Gassed Up’ script since 2017 and it’s been a truly magical process as the story has evolved. Working with Amazon has been great — they encouraged the central theme of teenage ‘redemption’ and it’s from there that a lot of ideas have emerged. I’m very excited to be working with such a talented team in front of and behind the cameras and I feel sure that the resulting film will be one we can all feel proud of.”

Tushar Jindal, head of film acquisitions for Prime Video, added: “We are proud to partner with George and the brilliant minds at Ascendant Fox and Sunrise Films on such a socially and culturally relevant project. ‘Gassed Up’ is a thrilling story about a group of young Londoners and the choices they make. The film will join Prime Video’s library of series and movies telling the stories that matter to our customers, such as the highly anticipated U.K. Original series ‘Jungle.’”

“Gassed Up” joins a burgeoning U.K. originals catalogue for Prime Video, which includes series such as “Good Omens,” “Clarkson’s Farm” and “All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur,” as well as forthcoming U.K.-produced series such as “The Rig,” “The Devil’s Hour,” “Mammals,” “All or Nothing: Arsenal,” “Jungle” and “Lovestruck High,” “Anansi Boys” and “The Power.”

(Pictured, L-R: Craige Middleburg, Tobias Jowett, Stephen Odubola, Taz Skylar, Mohammed Mansaray)

Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Must-See Movies & TV Coming to Paramount+ in August 2022

Paramount+ is a growing contender in the competitive world of streaming services. Every month sees new additions to its extensive library of classic TV, big-budget films, and original content. The complete list of what’s coming to Paramount+ hasn’t been confirmed, but the streamer has already announced several of its biggest additions for the month of August.
TV SHOWS
EW.com

Aghast from the past: The Munsters and Addams Family spin-off Wednesday to hit Netflix this fall

In the '60s, fans of comedies about spooky families could watch both The Munsters and The Addams Family on the small screen. This fall, six decades later, audiences will be able to do (almost) the exact same thing. Writer-director Rob Zombie has announced via Instagram that his film reboot of The Munsters will premiere on Netflix this fall and that viewers will also be able to watch the Addams Family spin-off Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Paramount Sets ‘A Quiet Place: Year One,’ John Krasinski-Directed Ryan Reynolds Film for 2024

Click here to read the full article. Paramount has announced a few updates to its release calendar, delaying upcoming projects like its “A Quiet Place” entry and the John Krasinski-directed “If” by a few months. “A Quiet Place: Day One,” which had previously been untitled, will hit theaters on March 8, 2024. The Michael Sarnoski-directed horror film had been set to bow on Sept. 22, 2023. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and John Krasinski serve as producers on the film, while Allyson Seeger serves as an executive producer. Plot details on the sequel remain under wraps, though the newly announced title...
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's August Lineup Might Be Its Most Stacked Yet

Netflix is not having the easiest of years in 2022. After banner gains during the lockdown era of 2020 and 2021, what goes up has started coming down with subscriber losses. Netflix’s back-to-back release of Stranger Things 4 Volumes 1 and 2 did much to silence critics; however, with all episodes now out and half a year still to go in 2022, streaming viewers are curious about what comes next. So, what’s coming to Netflix in August 2022? The answer looks like “a whole lot more.”
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

