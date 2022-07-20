Excessive Heat Warning issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 07:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baylor; Foard; Knox Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Foard, Knox and southwestern Baylor Counties through 1215 PM CDT At 1141 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles north of Gilliland to 4 miles southwest of Vera. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Munday, Benjamin, Goree, Vera, Truscott, Gilliland, Rhineland and Bomarton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BAYLOR COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO