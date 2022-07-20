ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foard County, TX

Heat Advisory issued for Foard, Hardeman, Knox by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-20 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Knox FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern Texas, including the following county, Knox. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 101 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Munday and Rhineland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KNOX COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Knox Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Knox County through 115 PM CDT At 1233 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Truscott to 3 miles west of Vera. Movement was south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Munday, Knox City, Benjamin, Goree, Vera, Truscott, Gilliland and Rhineland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KNOX COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Knox The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Knox County in northern Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1250 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central Knox County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
KNOX COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy