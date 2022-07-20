Heat Advisory issued for Foard, Hardeman, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Knox The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Knox County in northern Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1250 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central Knox County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

KNOX COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO