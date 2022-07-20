Heat Advisory issued for Foard, Hardeman, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Knox Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Knox County through 115 PM CDT At 1233 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Truscott to 3 miles west of Vera. Movement was south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Munday, Knox City, Benjamin, Goree, Vera, Truscott, Gilliland and Rhineland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0