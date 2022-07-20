ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alfalfa County, OK

Heat Advisory issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Greer by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Finney, Ford, Hodgeman, Kiowa, Lane by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Comanche; Edwards; Finney; Ford; Hodgeman; Kiowa; Lane; Ness; Scott HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Peak heat index values up to 105 expected on Saturday. * WHERE...Scott, Lane, Ness, Finney, Hodgeman, Ford, Edwards, Kiowa, Clark and Comanche Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Barber, Ellis, Pawnee, Pratt, Rush, Stafford, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Barber; Ellis; Pawnee; Pratt; Rush; Stafford; Trego HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Peak heat index values of 104 to 107 forecast both Today and Saturday. * WHERE...Trego, Ellis, Rush, Pawnee, Stafford, Pratt and Barber Counties. * WHEN...Today and Saturday from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Foard by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 07:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Foard A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Foard County through NOON CDT At 1123 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near Crowell, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Crowell and Margaret. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FOARD COUNTY, TX

