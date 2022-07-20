Where Is James Holmes Now? Aurora Shooter's Life Behind Bars

When he was 16, Colin Jeffrey “CJ” Haynie allegedly shot his family members in piecemeal fashion, killing his mother and three younger siblings as they arrived home and attempting to kill his father. Now 19, Haynie has pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder, all of which carry a minimum sentence of 25 years to life. Prosecutors say the murder victims were shot in the head and the father in the leg, and an attorney said Haynie killed his family members “fairly soon” after each got home, starting with his mother and 12-year-old sister. According to a probable cause statement, a neighbor drove Haynie and his father to the hospital that evening, at which point Haynie confessed, ABC4 reported. Police arrested the then-teen at the hospital and say that he has refused to share his motive in the intervening years.

