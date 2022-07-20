ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Where Is James Holmes Now? Aurora Shooter's Life Behind Bars

By Chloe Mayer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The killer, now aged 34, slaughtered 12 people and wounded 70 more when he stormed a midnight screening of Batman movie "The Dark Knight Rises" in July...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 43

Ralph Prieto
2d ago

Who cares? As long as he rots in jail and suffers from other inmates. Release him into genpop and let prison justice take care of him. Why do we need to read about this killer?

Reply(1)
44
Trailrunner
1d ago

Setting in a cell watching television, eating free food, air conditioner blasting, free medical yep life is good.....🤷🏻‍♂️

Reply(7)
14
stephanie
1d ago

OMG my wish that he be afraid for the rest of his worthless life came true! He may have been the "villain" while holding that gun, but no way he could hold up against the inmates in one of the most violent prisons! They should have left him there!

Reply
6
 

Crime & Safety
