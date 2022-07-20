ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Remembering Orlando's Billy Manes, five years after his death

By Matthew Moyer
orlandoweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, journalist, activist and Orlando icon Billy Manes will have been gone five years. And in that ensuing crawl of time, it's become ever more clear that we won't soon see his likes again. "Can't believe it's only been five years. Seems longer than that. Guess that speaks...

www.orlandoweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

iheart.com

Brawl Broke Out At Disney World

A video posted (and now deleted) on TikTok shows a brawl erupting at Disney World in Orlando. The now viral fight broke out Wednesday at Magic Kingdom in Disney World Orlando. A witness that spoke to Fox35 and recorded the video said, "I do not know what prompted this altercation. We came upon it, and it appeared as though it took about two minutes for two security personnel to arrive. Deputies arrived probably about five minutes after that."
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Orlando Sentinel legal battle over unpaid rent ends abruptly

The lawsuit sought unpaid rent as well as interest and legal expenses. The former Orlando Sentinel newspaper headquarters has sat mostly empty since the height of the pandemic in 2020 when reporters began working from home and the company stopped paying its rent. The offices closed permanently in late October 2020 but its legal fight against its landlord raged on until just last week, according to court documents.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

President Biden set to speak at law enforcement conference in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just over a week after Florida got a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden is coming to the Sunshine State. Biden will be in Orlando on Monday to address the annual conference for the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

There's (allegedly) a bathroom ghost haunting this popular Sanford, Florida Brewery.

When I first moved to Orlando, I have to admit, I didn't expect there to be such a huge bar/beer culture here. People are very serious about their local hang outs, their favorite IPAs. Bar culture really is an entire culture here in not only Orlando, but all over Florida. And one of the names you'll here most around these parts is "Wops Hops Brewing Co." Although located just outside of Orlando in Sanford, Florida (an easy 30 minute drive), this hasn't stopped this popular hangout from being on the lips of pretty much everyone I've talked to when moving to Orlando who told me the best places to hang out. With a four-and-a-half star rating on TripAdvisor and a ranking as #23 out of 235 for restaurants in Sanford Florida, it seems that many others agree.
SANFORD, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Expert Timing head up a bill of promising newer acts at Orlando's Social on Friday

The end of times may be near, but punk is alive and well in the City Beautiful. The minds behind the Pulp Fest have teamed up with Foundation, culminating in a killer lineup of bands taking the Social stage. Orlando’s bubblegum-grunge outfit Expert Timing headline the night. They’re a tender warrior band, taking on tough topics with warmth, but always ready to throw a punch when necessary.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

“Worst Mistake I Ever Made,” Guest “Nearly Has Stroke” on Universal Coaster

A Universal Orlando Guest recently shared a frightening experience while aboard a popular coaster. Universal Orlando Resort is home to two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Guests visiting Universal Orlando are treated to many iconic attractions including Revenge of the Mummy (when it’s open), the Wizarding World of Harry Potter— including Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure–, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more.
ORLANDO, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola County Realtors come together to care for our community’s precious waterways!

Recently, the REALTORS® Care Committee, part of the Osceola County Association of Realtors, partnered with the City of Kissimmee and the City of St. Cloud to select areas of the county that would benefit the most from the Association’s clean-up effort. More than 50 volunteers registered for the effort and the teams were divided between two locations in Osceola County. At the end of the project, the Association’s volunteers collected 420 pounds of trash.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Legal Public Notices 7/20/2022

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF VADEN SILAS HALLMAN, Deceased File No. 2022-CP-001273-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of VADEN SILAS HALLMAN, deceased, whose date of death was August 14, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 7/13/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Michelle L. Rivera, Esq., Florida Bar Number: 85325 Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151. E-Mail: [email protected], Secondary E-Mail: [email protected]. Personal Representative: /s/ Michael V. Hallman, 3306 Golf Course Rd, Ninety Six, South Carolina 29666.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Cucina Pizza & Bar opens in downtown Orlando

The community officially welcomed Cucina Pizza & Bar to the dining scene of downtown Orlando with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held yesterday. City officials, including Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyers, attended the ceremony and got a taste of Cucina's menu. The event was open to the community as well. The restaurant posted...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Death investigation underway in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Fla. – An investigation is underway in Osceola County after a person was found unresponsive and later died, deputies said. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called Thursday morning to Westside Boulevard and Ronald Reagan Parkway Boulevard in Davenport for a report of an unresponsive male.
DAVENPORT, FL

Comments / 0

