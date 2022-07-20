Orlando's Renaissance Theatre Co. presents their immersive, experiential take on a Harlem jazz club of the 1920s

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Edoboy, the eight-person standing sushi bar featuring local daily catch and fish flown in weekly from Japan, will soft open at 700 N. Thornton Ave. in Mills 50 on July 28. The eat-and-go sushi joint is from Domu and Tori Tori chef-owner Sonny Nguyen ... New York City resto The Wilson Cocktails & Seafood will open a location at the Meliá Orlando Celebration next month. Like the Big Apple original, the Celebration restaurant will plate "playful interpretations of New American classics centered on celebrating classic seafood dishes" ... The Park Avenue Tavern, another Manhattan import, will open a location in the old Dexter's Winter Park space in Hannibal Square this fall. Expect all-American classics served amid a good amount of leather upholstery ... The Bagel Shop, a Boston-area outfit specializing in New York-style bagels, will move into the space recently vacated by La Rima Cafe at 211 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park. No word yet on an opening date ... Also in Hannibal Square, Cafe-Boutique Piano, a restaurant promising the very wide breadth of "European" cuisine as well as nightly piano shows, opens Aug. 4 at 558 W. New England Ave. ... Playa Pizza, firing up New York-style pizzas in a beach-themed environment, has opened in Horizons West in Windermere ... Look for Puerto Rican restaurant Crocante Rotisserie Kitchen to open in the old Fuddrucker's space at 4311 E. Colonial Drive. The restaurant will offer full service as well as a bar program ... Bubble tea shop Kung Fu Tea is moving into the space recently vacated by Too Much Sauce in Mills Park ... Over in Thornton Park, The Classic will move into Mason Jar Provisions' old space on East Washington Street later this summer. The restaurant will serve diner and classic comfort fare.

WINTER PARK, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO