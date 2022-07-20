ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando's Renaissance Theatre Co. presents their immersive, experiential take on a Harlem jazz club of the 1920s

By Seth Kubersky
orlandoweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've all had to bid premature farewells to far too many friends over the past few years, but Orlando's theater community was dealt some particularly painful gut punches in recent days. First we lost longtime Universal Orlando show director Adrien LePeltier, who was the sweetest and most supportive person — and...

www.orlandoweekly.com

orlandoweekly.com

Alterity Chamber Orchestra to celebrate five years of bending ears in Orlando

Orlando contemporary-classical combo Alterity Chamber Orchestra are celebrating five years of of adventurous music, and you're invited to the party. The 15-strong Alterity.co are set to present a musical program dubbed "Divergent Pulsations," which features a few premieres: the world premiere of the Double Concerto for flute and guitar by Alberto Rodríguez Ortiz, and the U.S. debut of Suite for Ensemble by Juan Trigos.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Colombian music legend Silvestre Dangond plays two shows in Orlando this week

Before capturing the crown as the king of vallenato (a popular style of Colombian folk music), singer Silvestre Dangond spent a lifetime honing his musical craft. Born into a musical family, Dangond was signed to Sony and recording his first album, Tanto Para Ti, barely out of high school. Dangond teamed with Juancho De La Espriella for 2005’s Ponte a la Moda, a hit with Latin music fans worldwide. After the duo went their separate ways, Dangond’s 2014 solo effort, Sigo Invicto, cemented him as a star on his own and earned him five Grammy noms. Dangond found a newer, younger audience through collaborations with big reggaeton names like Nicky Jam and Maluma in the late 2010s.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Expert Timing head up a bill of promising newer acts at Orlando's Social on Friday

The end of times may be near, but punk is alive and well in the City Beautiful. The minds behind the Pulp Fest have teamed up with Foundation, culminating in a killer lineup of bands taking the Social stage. Orlando’s bubblegum-grunge outfit Expert Timing headline the night. They’re a tender warrior band, taking on tough topics with warmth, but always ready to throw a punch when necessary.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Black metal band Hulder to rampage into Orlando on Wednesday

Black metal has proven to be a surprisingly nimble style of music, deftly avoiding any of several aesthetic and ideological dead ends. Indeed, there is a consistent flood of new, intriguing takes on the black metal template as the corpse-paint is taken up by legions of young enthusiasts. One-woman U.S. black metal powerhouse Hulder is a leading light amongst this horde.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Cucina Pizza & Bar opens in downtown Orlando

The community officially welcomed Cucina Pizza & Bar to the dining scene of downtown Orlando with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held yesterday. City officials, including Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyers, attended the ceremony and got a taste of Cucina's menu. The event was open to the community as well. The restaurant posted...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Standing sushi bar Edoboy soft opens in Mills 50; Park Avenue Tavern takes over the old Dexter's Winter Park space in Hannibal Square

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Edoboy, the eight-person standing sushi bar featuring local daily catch and fish flown in weekly from Japan, will soft open at 700 N. Thornton Ave. in Mills 50 on July 28. The eat-and-go sushi joint is from Domu and Tori Tori chef-owner Sonny Nguyen ... New York City resto The Wilson Cocktails & Seafood will open a location at the Meliá Orlando Celebration next month. Like the Big Apple original, the Celebration restaurant will plate "playful interpretations of New American classics centered on celebrating classic seafood dishes" ... The Park Avenue Tavern, another Manhattan import, will open a location in the old Dexter's Winter Park space in Hannibal Square this fall. Expect all-American classics served amid a good amount of leather upholstery ... The Bagel Shop, a Boston-area outfit specializing in New York-style bagels, will move into the space recently vacated by La Rima Cafe at 211 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park. No word yet on an opening date ... Also in Hannibal Square, Cafe-Boutique Piano, a restaurant promising the very wide breadth of "European" cuisine as well as nightly piano shows, opens Aug. 4 at 558 W. New England Ave. ... Playa Pizza, firing up New York-style pizzas in a beach-themed environment, has opened in Horizons West in Windermere ... Look for Puerto Rican restaurant Crocante Rotisserie Kitchen to open in the old Fuddrucker's space at 4311 E. Colonial Drive. The restaurant will offer full service as well as a bar program ... Bubble tea shop Kung Fu Tea is moving into the space recently vacated by Too Much Sauce in Mills Park ... Over in Thornton Park, The Classic will move into Mason Jar Provisions' old space on East Washington Street later this summer. The restaurant will serve diner and classic comfort fare.
WINTER PARK, FL
Langston Hughes
Inside the Magic

Disney Considers Forcing Universal Theme Park Land to Close, Report Says

Disney could force Universal to completely remove a popular land from its theme park. The competition between Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort has always been a healthy one. Both Orlando tourist destinations draw millions of visitors each year, and it has been recently reported that Universal Orlando is “stepping up its game” in its attempt to compete with Disney.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

“Worst Mistake I Ever Made,” Guest “Nearly Has Stroke” on Universal Coaster

A Universal Orlando Guest recently shared a frightening experience while aboard a popular coaster. Universal Orlando Resort is home to two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Guests visiting Universal Orlando are treated to many iconic attractions including Revenge of the Mummy (when it’s open), the Wizarding World of Harry Potter— including Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure–, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more.
ORLANDO, FL
#Immersive Theater#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Harlem Renaissance#Jazz Club#Performing#Musical Theater#Universal Orlando
orangeobserver.com

Orange Crate Café opens in Winter Garden

Leah Laboy spent hours on the Winter Garden Heritage Foundation’s Facebook page looking for inspiration. She and her youngest daughter, Sarah Laboy, wanted a catchy name for their new downtown Winter Garden restaurant and wanted a moniker that reflects the area. They chose Orange Crate Café — because it...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
orlandoweekly.com

International punk showcase Foreign Dissent is coming back to Orlando in October

International punk showcase Foreign Dissent is finally coming back for a seventh round this autumn, and the lineup features bands from Australia, Croatia and Chile among other countries. Foreign Dissent is an Orlando-exclusive event spinning off from Gainesville's annual punk supershow FEST. With a lineup curated by local promoter Punching...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Remembering Orlando's Billy Manes, five years after his death

This week, journalist, activist and Orlando icon Billy Manes will have been gone five years. And in that ensuing crawl of time, it's become ever more clear that we won't soon see his likes again. "Can't believe it's only been five years. Seems longer than that. Guess that speaks to...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Restaurant Details Released About New Hotel Coming to Disney Springs Area

Choosing where to stay in Disney World can be quite difficult!. We’ve done tons of research on Disney World hotels, like finding the best hotel rooms and reviewing EVERY Disney World hotel. Back in June, we shared all the info we had about the new hotel coming to the area, but now we’ve got MORE information to share, like what restaurants you can find inside!
ORLANDO, FL

