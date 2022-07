We've all had to bid premature farewells to far too many friends over the past few years, but Orlando's theater community was dealt some particularly painful gut punches in recent days. First we lost longtime Universal Orlando show director Adrien LePeltier, who was the sweetest and most supportive person — and also the sharpest and sassiest — I worked with during my days there. Just over a week later came the shocking passing of Doug Ba'aser, one of Orlando's funniest performers in or out of drag, who stole scenes from the Civic to Sleuths for over 40 years.

