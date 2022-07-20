ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando’s Someday River step back into the spotlight with new music to share

By Maisie Haney
 2 days ago

If you’ve been around the Orlando scene for any decent length of time, you’re surely acquainted with the soothing synesthesia of Someday River. If I never went to a show of theirs on purpose, I still would have seen them a heaping handful of times during their prolific performance peak back...

Expert Timing head up a bill of promising newer acts at Orlando's Social on Friday

The end of times may be near, but punk is alive and well in the City Beautiful. The minds behind the Pulp Fest have teamed up with Foundation, culminating in a killer lineup of bands taking the Social stage. Orlando’s bubblegum-grunge outfit Expert Timing headline the night. They’re a tender warrior band, taking on tough topics with warmth, but always ready to throw a punch when necessary.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Colombian music legend Silvestre Dangond plays two shows in Orlando this week

Before capturing the crown as the king of vallenato (a popular style of Colombian folk music), singer Silvestre Dangond spent a lifetime honing his musical craft. Born into a musical family, Dangond was signed to Sony and recording his first album, Tanto Para Ti, barely out of high school. Dangond teamed with Juancho De La Espriella for 2005’s Ponte a la Moda, a hit with Latin music fans worldwide. After the duo went their separate ways, Dangond’s 2014 solo effort, Sigo Invicto, cemented him as a star on his own and earned him five Grammy noms. Dangond found a newer, younger audience through collaborations with big reggaeton names like Nicky Jam and Maluma in the late 2010s.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

International punk showcase Foreign Dissent is coming back to Orlando in October

International punk showcase Foreign Dissent is finally coming back for a seventh round this autumn, and the lineup features bands from Australia, Croatia and Chile among other countries. Foreign Dissent is an Orlando-exclusive event spinning off from Gainesville's annual punk supershow FEST. With a lineup curated by local promoter Punching...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando's Renaissance Theatre Co. presents their immersive, experiential take on a Harlem jazz club of the 1920s

We've all had to bid premature farewells to far too many friends over the past few years, but Orlando's theater community was dealt some particularly painful gut punches in recent days. First we lost longtime Universal Orlando show director Adrien LePeltier, who was the sweetest and most supportive person — and also the sharpest and sassiest — I worked with during my days there. Just over a week later came the shocking passing of Doug Ba'aser, one of Orlando's funniest performers in or out of drag, who stole scenes from the Civic to Sleuths for over 40 years.
ORLANDO, FL
Cucina Pizza & Bar opens in downtown Orlando

The community officially welcomed Cucina Pizza & Bar to the dining scene of downtown Orlando with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held yesterday. City officials, including Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyers, attended the ceremony and got a taste of Cucina's menu. The event was open to the community as well. The restaurant posted...
ORLANDO, FL
Standing sushi bar Edoboy soft opens in Mills 50; Park Avenue Tavern takes over the old Dexter's Winter Park space in Hannibal Square

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Edoboy, the eight-person standing sushi bar featuring local daily catch and fish flown in weekly from Japan, will soft open at 700 N. Thornton Ave. in Mills 50 on July 28. The eat-and-go sushi joint is from Domu and Tori Tori chef-owner Sonny Nguyen ... New York City resto The Wilson Cocktails & Seafood will open a location at the Meliá Orlando Celebration next month. Like the Big Apple original, the Celebration restaurant will plate "playful interpretations of New American classics centered on celebrating classic seafood dishes" ... The Park Avenue Tavern, another Manhattan import, will open a location in the old Dexter's Winter Park space in Hannibal Square this fall. Expect all-American classics served amid a good amount of leather upholstery ... The Bagel Shop, a Boston-area outfit specializing in New York-style bagels, will move into the space recently vacated by La Rima Cafe at 211 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park. No word yet on an opening date ... Also in Hannibal Square, Cafe-Boutique Piano, a restaurant promising the very wide breadth of "European" cuisine as well as nightly piano shows, opens Aug. 4 at 558 W. New England Ave. ... Playa Pizza, firing up New York-style pizzas in a beach-themed environment, has opened in Horizons West in Windermere ... Look for Puerto Rican restaurant Crocante Rotisserie Kitchen to open in the old Fuddrucker's space at 4311 E. Colonial Drive. The restaurant will offer full service as well as a bar program ... Bubble tea shop Kung Fu Tea is moving into the space recently vacated by Too Much Sauce in Mills Park ... Over in Thornton Park, The Classic will move into Mason Jar Provisions' old space on East Washington Street later this summer. The restaurant will serve diner and classic comfort fare.
WINTER PARK, FL
Toys 'R' Us is returning to Orlando this fall

Apparently, Lots-o' didn't kill them all off. Toys "R" Us is set to make an epic return to the Orlando area after landing a resurrection partnership with Macy's. The stores will be found inside every Macy's location across the country by mid-October, according to CNN Business. The once-bankrupt toy retailer...
Kevin Morby
Remembering Orlando's Billy Manes, five years after his death

This week, journalist, activist and Orlando icon Billy Manes will have been gone five years. And in that ensuing crawl of time, it's become ever more clear that we won't soon see his likes again. "Can't believe it's only been five years. Seems longer than that. Guess that speaks to...
ORLANDO, FL
Publix heiress gave $50,000 to anti-LGBTQ PAC Moms For Liberty

Publix heiresses and donating to ultra-conservative organizations go together like a Pub Sub and a black & white cookie. Once again, Julie Fancelli is donating big bucks to support radical wings of the Republican party. The heiress of the Lakeland chain donated $50,000 to Moms for Liberty in June, the first major contribution to this political action committee.
LAKELAND, FL
Legal Public Notices 7/20/2022

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF VADEN SILAS HALLMAN, Deceased File No. 2022-CP-001273-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of VADEN SILAS HALLMAN, deceased, whose date of death was August 14, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 7/13/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Michelle L. Rivera, Esq., Florida Bar Number: 85325 Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151. E-Mail: [email protected], Secondary E-Mail: [email protected]. Personal Representative: /s/ Michael V. Hallman, 3306 Golf Course Rd, Ninety Six, South Carolina 29666.
ORLANDO, FL

