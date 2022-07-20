Orlando’s Someday River step back into the spotlight with new music to share

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF VADEN SILAS HALLMAN, Deceased File No. 2022-CP-001273-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of VADEN SILAS HALLMAN, deceased, whose date of death was August 14, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 7/13/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Michelle L. Rivera, Esq., Florida Bar Number: 85325 Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151. E-Mail: [email protected], Secondary E-Mail: [email protected]. Personal Representative: /s/ Michael V. Hallman, 3306 Golf Course Rd, Ninety Six, South Carolina 29666.

