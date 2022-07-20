ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

Standing sushi bar Edoboy soft opens in Mills 50; Park Avenue Tavern takes over the old Dexter's Winter Park space in Hannibal Square

By Faiyaz Kara, More
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Edoboy, the eight-person standing sushi bar featuring local daily catch and fish flown in weekly from Japan, will soft open at 700 N. Thornton Ave. in Mills 50 on July 28. The eat-and-go sushi joint is from Domu and Tori Tori chef-owner Sonny Nguyen ... New York City...

villages-news.com

Bid awarded for gourmet burger restaurant coming to Beaumont development

A bid has been awarded for construction of a gourmet burger restaurant coming to the Beaumont development on County Road 466A in Wildwood. The 2,146-square-foot BurgerFi restaurant will be located at 5295 Sundance Trail at the rapidly growing development, next door to Trailwinds Village. The successful bidder for the build-out...
WILDWOOD, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Cucina Pizza & Bar opens in downtown Orlando

The community officially welcomed Cucina Pizza & Bar to the dining scene of downtown Orlando with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held yesterday. City officials, including Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyers, attended the ceremony and got a taste of Cucina's menu. The event was open to the community as well. The restaurant posted...
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

There's (allegedly) a bathroom ghost haunting this popular Sanford, Florida Brewery.

When I first moved to Orlando, I have to admit, I didn't expect there to be such a huge bar/beer culture here. People are very serious about their local hang outs, their favorite IPAs. Bar culture really is an entire culture here in not only Orlando, but all over Florida. And one of the names you'll here most around these parts is "Wops Hops Brewing Co." Although located just outside of Orlando in Sanford, Florida (an easy 30 minute drive), this hasn't stopped this popular hangout from being on the lips of pretty much everyone I've talked to when moving to Orlando who told me the best places to hang out. With a four-and-a-half star rating on TripAdvisor and a ranking as #23 out of 235 for restaurants in Sanford Florida, it seems that many others agree.
SANFORD, FL
villages-news.com

New Asian restaurant coming to Southern Trace Plaza

An Asian restaurant is coming to Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. Kung Fu Chefs Asian Restaurant will be opening at 3437 Wedgewood Lane next to Giovanni’s Ristorante & Pizzeria. An opening date for the new restaurant has not been announced. The location was previously home to China Buffet...
THE VILLAGES, FL
orangeobserver.com

Orange Crate Café opens in Winter Garden

Leah Laboy spent hours on the Winter Garden Heritage Foundation’s Facebook page looking for inspiration. She and her youngest daughter, Sarah Laboy, wanted a catchy name for their new downtown Winter Garden restaurant and wanted a moniker that reflects the area. They chose Orange Crate Café — because it...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Visit Orlando's Magical Dining returns in August: See restaurants, menus

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get your stretchy pants ready: Visit Orlando's Magical Dining returns in August for its 17th year!. From Aug. 26 through Oct. 2, diners can feast on a three-course, prix fixe dinner for just $40 per person (plus tax and gratuity) at 102 participating restaurants in the Central Florida area! The annual dining program donates $1 from each meal served to The Able Trust, which works to help expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

‘Patronized by the highest class’: Orlando’s San Juan Hotel

Submitted by Whitney Barrett, Orange County Regional History Center archivist. The San Juan Hotel began its ascent in the downtown Orlando skyline in 1885 at 32 N. Orange Ave. Originally a three-story building, the hotel was owned by Henry S. Kedney and constructed by C.E. Pierce at the cost of $150,000. In 1887, Henry Beeman purchased the new hotel and spent a pretty penny on improvements. He added two more stories — as well as an addition — spending about $500,000. Over the next few decades, other improvements included verandas, a laundry room, private baths and a barbershop turned cafe. One promotional brochure boasted that “… extensive additions have been made to the grounds, and wide verandas built on to the hotel. Sanitary arrangements are perfect. In a word, the hotel is modern in the strictest sense, is conducted on the broadest lines, and is patronized by the highest class.”
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Restaurant Details Released About New Hotel Coming to Disney Springs Area

Choosing where to stay in Disney World can be quite difficult!. We’ve done tons of research on Disney World hotels, like finding the best hotel rooms and reviewing EVERY Disney World hotel. Back in June, we shared all the info we had about the new hotel coming to the area, but now we’ve got MORE information to share, like what restaurants you can find inside!
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

“Worst Mistake I Ever Made,” Guest “Nearly Has Stroke” on Universal Coaster

A Universal Orlando Guest recently shared a frightening experience while aboard a popular coaster. Universal Orlando Resort is home to two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Guests visiting Universal Orlando are treated to many iconic attractions including Revenge of the Mummy (when it’s open), the Wizarding World of Harry Potter— including Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure–, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Expert Timing head up a bill of promising newer acts at Orlando's Social on Friday

The end of times may be near, but punk is alive and well in the City Beautiful. The minds behind the Pulp Fest have teamed up with Foundation, culminating in a killer lineup of bands taking the Social stage. Orlando’s bubblegum-grunge outfit Expert Timing headline the night. They’re a tender warrior band, taking on tough topics with warmth, but always ready to throw a punch when necessary.
ORLANDO, FL

