Standing sushi bar Edoboy soft opens in Mills 50; Park Avenue Tavern takes over the old Dexter's Winter Park space in Hannibal Square

When I first moved to Orlando, I have to admit, I didn't expect there to be such a huge bar/beer culture here. People are very serious about their local hang outs, their favorite IPAs. Bar culture really is an entire culture here in not only Orlando, but all over Florida. And one of the names you'll here most around these parts is "Wops Hops Brewing Co." Although located just outside of Orlando in Sanford, Florida (an easy 30 minute drive), this hasn't stopped this popular hangout from being on the lips of pretty much everyone I've talked to when moving to Orlando who told me the best places to hang out. With a four-and-a-half star rating on TripAdvisor and a ranking as #23 out of 235 for restaurants in Sanford Florida, it seems that many others agree.

SANFORD, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO