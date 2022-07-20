ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

5 Cape Cod art shows and events worth a look, including from upside down

By Rasheek Tabassum Mujib, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gou0d_0gluuHZH00

Art is everywhere on Cape Cod and the Islands during the summer — in museums, of course and in hundreds of galleries. Provincetown even has a weekly gallery stroll on Friday nights. There are also less-expected spots: in outdoor sculpture gardens, at small "shanty" areas in Hyannis and Orleans, and there is art created, displayed and sold in parks and by harbors. Keep an eye out wherever you go, but here are five new and continuing exhibits and opportunities to get you started:

Art that's 'Outside In, Upside Down'

The Cultural Center of Cape Cod's new exhibition, “Outside In, Upside Down,” will transform the Great Hall into an indoor lawn, with an entire exhibition that will hang from the ceiling of three galleries. Visitors will be able to enjoy the work from the "lawn," by relaxing on chairs painted by local artists, or by laying on the floor. Organizers say “Outside In, Upside Down” is not only focused on the art you can see but also on human connections, so the exhibit will include a giant “sundae” playroom and Lego® build room and more. Friday's opening celebration will feature live music by Mike Flanagan and a catered party by resident chef Joe Cyzinski. Shorts and sandals are encouraged.

When: opening reception 5 p.m., Friday, July 22; available to view 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Saturday, July 23 and open hours through Sept. 17

Where: The Cape Cod Cultural Center, 307 Old Main St., South Yarmouth

Admission: $25 for the opening ceremony; for the exhibit, $10 for adults, free for under age 16

Information: https://www.cultural-center.org/

See engineering feats through Donald Stoltenberg's eyes

Cape Cod Museum of Art's ongoing art exhibit "Donald Stoltenberg: Building His World" celebrates the engineering feats of ships, bridges, railroads and the architectural beauties of houses and buildings on the Cape, where he lived for more than 50 years. Influenced by Paul Cezanne and his Bauhaus education in Chicago, Stoltenberg emphasized the geometric and abstract foundations of manmade structures. The exhibition, running through October and guest-curated by Deborah Forman, features oil paintings, watercolors and collagraphs from the museum's permanent collection and more artworks provided by Dr. Roger T. Dunn and Howard John Stapf.

When: On view during open hours 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays, noon- 4 p.m. Sundays

Where: Cape Cod Museum of Art, 60 Hope Lane, Dennis

Admission: $12, $10 for members

Information: https://www.ccmoa.org/stoltenberg

Yarmouth Art Guild presents “Art In The Park”

The Yarmouth Art Guild has launched “Art in the Park,” a weekly event to showcase members’ art for a show and sale. Each Thursday through Sept. 1, guild member artists will display work on various subjects created in different media.

When: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1

Where: Packet Landing Park, near the Bass River Bridge, 2 Pleasant St., South Yarmouth

Admission: Free

Information: https://www.yarmouthartguild.org/

Art, crafts, books and music at Falmouth ArtMarket

The weekly Falmouth ArtMarkets feature more than two dozen artists and craftspeople offering paintings, prints, photographs, jewelry, pottery and fiber arts (including hand-woven items, sewn and knitted products, and handmade apparel) as well as handcrafted wooden and paper items, soaps, lotions and decorative items. Local musicians play each week and there is a Book Booth that offers the chance to meet and talk with local authors, with the Falmouth Public Library Book Bike visiting from 11 a.m. to noon with free books, videos, and games for children and adults. The Falmouth ArtMarket is a project of the Falmouth Cultural Council and helps to raise funds to be granted to local individuals and arts organizations for projects in the arts, humanities and interpretive sciences.

When: 11 a.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1; book booth and book bike begin at 11 a.m.; live music at 2 p.m.

Where: Falmouth Marine Park, 180 Scranton Ave.

Admission: Free

Information: https://falmouthartmarket.com/

Visit the Mask Project at WHAT

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater is hosting "The Mask Project" exhibit through Sept. 17, featuring comedy or tragedy masks transformed in the style/medium of various artists' choice. Participating artists include: Andy Jacob, Barbara Cohen, Deb Mell, Cherie Mittenthal, Donna Pomponio, Evelyn Jackson, Pasquale Natale, Jody Johnson, Laura Shabott, Carol Sherry, Gail Strickland, Lily Schlow, Niev Wintnauer, Alyia Vasquez, and Tia Scalcione.

When: Noon (by appointment) Wednesdays through Fridays through Sept. 17, or can be viewed before performances

Where: WHAT Gallery, second floor, Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater, 2357 State Highway (Route 6)

Admission: Free

Information: 508-349-9428; http://www.what.org/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Waterfront Restaurants On Cape Cod

Waterfront restaurant dining on Cape Cod, known simply as “The Cape” to locals, is synonymous with great seafood. A bowl of thick, New England clam chowder, a perfectly prepared lobster roll, or delicately fried seafood grace menus from white linen dining establishments to clam shacks with picnic tables.
RESTAURANTS
Boston Globe

Where to get the best ice cream on Cape Cod

Thousands of Boston.com readers helped to select the ice cream shops worth visiting for a chilled treat. There’s nothing quite like getting an ice cream cone while taking a walk along the beach. Whether you live on Cape Cod or you’re just visiting, you know that it’s a destination for seafood shacks, strolls along the shore, and yes, good scoops. From Sandwich to Provincetown, Cape Cod villages have many shops you’ll simply have to stop by to cool off — or to sample their interesting flavors.
RESTAURANTS
country1025.com

5 More Shark Sightings Reported On Cape Cod Yesterday

Shark Week returns to Discovery next week so it’s fitting that the shark sightings are picking up steam on Cape Cod. The now-famous-around-here Sharktivity app reported five sightings Tuesday on the Cape between 10:54 a.m. and 1:44 p.m. Ashley Van Dixhoorn caught this insane video posted to Instagram by...
ANIMALS
Gardenista

Ask the Expert: An Interview with the Founder of the Hydrangea Festival of Cape Cod

If you’re visiting Cape Cod in July, you can expect beaches that stretch for miles, endless ice cream, mini golf in every town, and hydrangeas—lots and lots of hydrangeas. It’s the unofficial Cape Cod flower and it’s everywhere. You can find the flowers in traditional blue, but also in red, pink, purple, white, and green, in front gardens, commercial areas, and historical properties throughout the Cape.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orleans, MA
Falmouth, MA
Entertainment
City
Hyannis, MA
Wellfleet, MA
Government
City
South Yarmouth, MA
Provincetown, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Government
Orleans, MA
Government
City
Yarmouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Provincetown, MA
Provincetown, MA
Government
Falmouth, MA
Government
City
Wellfleet, MA
Yarmouth, MA
Government
City
Falmouth, MA
WBEC AM

Experience Dining In Massachusetts With A View To Boot

These days we have plenty of options when it come to dining out, but let's highlight the fact there are a few restaurants that also offer a scenic view while you're enjoying lunch or dinner and three of them are located right here in the beautiful Berkshires. (Photo of The...
PITTSFIELD, MA
FUN 107

Close Encounter With Humpback Whale Off Plymouth

We hear a lot about the great white sharks that like to vacation off the Massachusetts coast during the summer, but let me tell you, the sharks are not the only fish in the sea, so to speak. Ask Suzanne Lewis O'Shea of East Bridgewater about the humpback whales that...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Anniversary of Cape tornadoes: Why did they happen and are we prepared to handle natural disasters?

Saturday marks the third anniversary of an unusual weather event on Cape Cod. On July 23, 2019, powerful tornadoes rolled across the Cape causing extensive damage. “We packed the kids in the shower and literally I was laying on top of my two-year-old son,” recalled Susan Copanos of Natick who was in Yarmouth on vacation when the tornado hit. ‘I just felt the whole house shaking. . . I just thought we were going to die.”
YARMOUTH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Mell
Person
Paul Cezanne
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best fried seafood in New Hampshire

Our viewers let us know where to find the best fried seafood in New Hampshire. The fried scallops are recommended at Al's Seafood in North Hampton. One of the many viewers who picked Petey's Summertime Seafood said they love the fresh fried lobster dinner. 3. Windjammers Seafood Restaurant in Rochester.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
capecod.com

Organizers Pull the Plug on Pops by the Sea

HYANNIS – The annual Pops by the Sea concert event has been suspended this summer and beyond by organizers. The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod said that the decision was based on the need to prioritize their mission promoting and supporting the arts and culture of Cape Cod, as well as based on the limitations of the size of the organization.
ENTERTAINMENT
macaronikid.com

5 Great Parks and Playground We LOVE in the Plymouth Area!

We are lucky to live where we do for many reasons - one of them being the amazing parks and playground within the Plymouth area. While we have rounded up a ton of them in our Parks and Playgrounds Guide, this is a list of the ones we love the most!
PLYMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Art Gallery#Art Show#Art Museum#Lego
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Randolph venue announces closure in 2023

RANDOLPH, Mass. — A popular Randolph venue announced on Thursday it’s closing its doors for good, effective next year. Lombardo’s, a locale famous for hosting weddings, proms, and other social events, wrote in a Facebook post that they’ll be closing their Randolph location in September of 2023.
RANDOLPH, MA
capecod.com

Cyanobacteria Prompts Dennis Beach Closures

DENNIS – The public is being advised to not swim at Scargo Lake in Dennis after a cyanobacteria bloom was recently detected. Town officials are also cautioning residents to keep pets away from the area. Both Scargo Peach and Princess Beach have signs posted warning the public of the...
DENNIS, MA
Boston Globe

Score some great deals during Dine Out Boston

Pre-fixe dinner menus for under $50. Dine Out Boston, formerly known as Restaurant Week, offers diners a chance to try some great restaurants across the city at more affordable prices. Over 60 spots are already participating for the summer dates, and the list of restaurants continues to grow each week....
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
FUN 107

Even Jay Leno Knows This is the Best Hot Dog in Rhode Island

He may have been a day or so early, but Jay Leno was celebrating National Hot Dog Day with a true Rhode Island classic while in Newport this week. Wally's Wieners on Thames Street in Newport was visited by the late-night legend and I love that he was there to eat Rhode Island's favorite hot dog, the Saughy.
NEWPORT, RI
TripAdvisor Blog

There's just something about New England: an ode to Northeast beach culture

Visit these hidden gems and favorite stops along the coast. New Englanders live through at least eight frigid months every year. As a lifelong Massachusettsan, I know all too well that braving the cold—and even dealing with a rogue snow squall in May—is part of who we are. After all, if we wanted year-round sunshine, we’d move to southern California.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

SSA Frowns on Tisbury's Request for Beach Road Weekend Ferry Diversion

In preparation for the Beach Road Weekend music festival in late August to be held at Veteran’s Park in Vineyard Haven, Tisbury’s police chief and fire chief have asked the Steamship Authority to divert its 8:30 p.m. ferry departure on August 26, 27 and 28 from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven in order to accommodate an estimated 800 off-Island ticket holders when performances end at 8 p.m.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy