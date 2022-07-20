ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

Dalton: Top 6 Best Budget Hotels in Dalton, Georgia

By Shameem
nomadlawyer.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carpet Capital of the World is rich in history and beauty. Although we may be best known for our carpets, we are much more. Dalton is a place full of adventure, from the Appalachian Mountains’ foothills to the Gateway of the Civil War. Dalton’s charming downtown offers...

nomadlawyer.org

scoopotp.com

Winding Waters Riverfront RV Resort

Winding Waters, a riverside, luxury RV Resort featuring first-class amenities. Located less than an hour from Atlanta’s attractions, it is nestled in Emerson/Cartersville, GA, alongside the beautiful banks of the Etowah River. With 252 sites, including cabins and glamping tents, the site amenities offer enjoyment of a wide range of activities for all ages. This property is planned to open in 2023.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
timescourier.com

The building of Carters Dam, Part 2

Regional historian Greg Cockburn, of Dalton, recalls meeting a student from the archaeology department of the University of Georgia when Carters Dam was under construction in the 1960s — and some of the group’s discoveries there. “It was over 50 years ago, and I don’t remember her name...
ELLIJAY, GA
Dalton, GA
Georgia State
Dalton, GA
wrganews.com

PAM Studios Seeks Local Talent for Upcoming Thriller Film

Playa Azul Media (PAM) Studios LLC, the first Latina-owned production company in Georgia, is seeking volunteers and opportunities for community engagement and investment with the upcoming film “In My Sights.”. “In My Sights” is a fast-paced suspense thriller that tells the story of Daniel Collins, a convicted serial killer...
ROME, GA
WDEF

Marble, NC swamped by Wednesday night storm

MARBLE, North Carolina (WDEF) – The eastern edge of Cherokee County in North Carolina was hammered by a storm last night. The Sheriff says the area got torrential rains for several hours around Marble, which is northeast of Murphy. They had at least three homes moved by the flooding.
MARBLE, NC
allongeorgia.com

Highway 27 Yard Sale Returns

It is time again for the Highway 27 Yard Sale. The Yard Sale now covers 690 miles from Addison, MI to Gadsden, AL and boasts thousands of vendors every year. U. S. Hwy 27 is 1373 miles North/South route. The yard sale event will be August 4-6. This event began...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
Government Technology

Dalton Schools Focus on Cyber, Physical Security for 2022-23

(TNS) — Dalton Public Schools administrators continue to examine safety and security — from buildings, doors and windows to cybersecurity — as they prepare for students to begin the 2022-23 school year Aug. 9. Dalton Public Schools will open the year with six school resource officers (SROs),...
DALTON, GA
valdostatoday.com

Two arrested for human trafficking in Georgia

ATLANTA – Two men were arrested for the human trafficking of a Georgia teen victim by the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. Attorney General Chris Carr announced the arrest of Daniel Horne and Gregory Benoit for solicitation, statutory rape and aggravated child molestation involving a 15-year-old female victim. The arrests stem from an ongoing investigation by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia newlywed talks about the cancer symptoms he almost overlooked

ATLANTA - Charles Farmer of Cherokee County, Georgia, was twenty-something and newly married, when he started feeling like something was off. He loves dancing, but started feeling pain, sometimes it was in his groin, sometimes it was all over, sometimes he had a stranger tenderness in his breasts. At first,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Nationally Known Antiquities Dealer Convicted of Theft, Bail Jumping

In January, 2018, a businessman and antique collector reported the theft of a large amount of valuable Civil War era relics to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office. The victim reported that he’d contracted with a well known antiquities dealer to sell particular items, but that the dealer had stolen other items and refused their return. Sheriff’s detectives immediately initiated an investigation, focusing on nationally known antiquities broker / expert Gary L.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Police: Elderly man cuts relative with kitchen knife in domestic incident

New development on Blanche Road up for Planning and Zoning approval in Cedartown →. The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
CEDARTOWN, GA

