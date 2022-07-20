BrightTower Advises B2B Audience Development and Specialist Content Leader Industry Dive in Announced Sale to Informa PLC

Chris Welz has been promoted to COO at Secretly Distribution, the company tells Billboard. He was previously managing director. In his role as COO, Welz will continue leading Secretly’s global digital and physical operations, building on his numerous successes as managing director. During his time in that position, he built a team of over 60 sales, marketing and operations staff, including divisions for DSP account strategy, digital operations and label services for the company’s artist and management clients. Under his leadership, Secretly also installed project management and digital marketing teams in the U.K. and Europe, while in just the past year the company expanded staff in all departments, invested in new technology and infrastructure for record label partners and ramped up neighboring rights collection, among other feats — all while shepherding releases from indie stars like Japanese Breakfast, Mitski, Phoebe Bridgers and Bon Iver.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO