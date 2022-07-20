BrightTower Advises B2B Audience Development and Specialist Content Leader Industry Dive in Announced Sale to Informa PLC
Industry Dive, a leader in multi-market B2B audience development and high quality specialist digital content with 10+ years of experience in delivering award-winning journalism, backed by Falfurrias Capital Partners, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Informa PLC, a leading international B2B markets, live and on-demand events and...martechseries.com
Comments / 0