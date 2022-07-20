ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BrightTower Advises B2B Audience Development and Specialist Content Leader Industry Dive in Announced Sale to Informa PLC

By PRNewswire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustry Dive, a leader in multi-market B2B audience development and high quality specialist digital content with 10+ years of experience in delivering award-winning journalism, backed by Falfurrias Capital Partners, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Informa PLC, a leading international B2B markets, live and on-demand events and...

The Associated Press

Michael McLaren Joins Bounteous as President, North America

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Bounteous, the digital co-innovation partner of the world’s most ambitious brands, today announced the appointment of Michael McLaren as President, North America. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005303/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
pymnts

BlueCart Acquires Revolution Ordering for Better Digital Management

Hospitality order management platform BlueCart on Tuesday (July 19) announced that it has acquired Revolution Ordering, an off-premises partner for restaurants and hospitality companies, to create a unified digital ordering and order management system. The new combination of BlueCart, BinWise, Revolution and SproutQR “offers hospitality and food businesses of all...
BUSINESS
WWD

REI Path Ahead Ventures Selects Founders of Color for Accelerator

As part of its ongoing efforts to help emerging companies strengthen their businesses, REI Path Ahead Ventures has selected six companies founded by people of color for an accelerator program. Through the 16-week program, participants will gain mentoring, funding and programming as well as access to REI’s production, distribution and...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Davis+Gilbert Brings on Former Head of M&A at ViacomCBS to Join Corporate Practice

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Davis+Gilbert has hired Tiffany Pollard as a partner in the firm’s Corporate + Transactions practice. Pollard most recently was head of domestic and international mergers and acquisitions at Paramount Global (formerly ViacomCBS), where she helped lead numerous transactions, including Paramount Global’s acquisition of a 49% stake in Miramax and its joint venture with Tyler Perry to launch its first direct to consumer offering (BET+ streaming). Her practice will focus on representing public and private companies in M&A, joint ventures, minority investments and general corporate matters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721006038/en/ Tiffany Pollard (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Receive Approval at Planning Committee to Develop World-Class Studio Facility in the UK

LONDON & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for tech and media tenants, today announced they have received a positive resolution at planning committee to develop Sunset Waltham Cross Studios, a major new studio facility for feature films, high-end television and digital production in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005458/en/ Sunset Waltham Cross Studios, located just north of central London, will be a global hub for film and television productions (image credit: Leonard Design Architects)
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Participant Ups Four Execs in Campaigns and Engagement

The department is meant to extend the reach and impact of Participant’s films through marketing, digital resources and social. Participant has elevated four executives in the campaigns and engagement department, which is meant to extend the reach and impact of Participant’s films through marketing, digital resources and social.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Oracle and Microsoft announce cloud tie-up launch

Oracle Cloud users will now be able to provision, access, and monitor their databases without having to leave their Microsoft Azure dashboard thanks to a new partnership between the two companies. Using the new tool, dubbed Oracle Database Service, users can migrate or build new applications on Azure and then...
BUSINESS
Billboard

Chris Welz Named COO at Secretly Distribution

Chris Welz has been promoted to COO at Secretly Distribution, the company tells Billboard. He was previously managing director. In his role as COO, Welz will continue leading Secretly’s global digital and physical operations, building on his numerous successes as managing director. During his time in that position, he built a team of over 60 sales, marketing and operations staff, including divisions for DSP account strategy, digital operations and label services for the company’s artist and management clients. Under his leadership, Secretly also installed project management and digital marketing teams in the U.K. and Europe, while in just the past year the company expanded staff in all departments, invested in new technology and infrastructure for record label partners and ramped up neighboring rights collection, among other feats — all while shepherding releases from indie stars like Japanese Breakfast, Mitski, Phoebe Bridgers and Bon Iver.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Intelly Launches an Innovative Real Estate Investment Platform on 20 July 2022

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Blockchain fintech company Intelly is launching a fractional NFT (F-NFT) real estate investment platform on July 20th. Investors will be given access to property investments worldwide using Intelly’s INTL token to purchase fractional real estate assets on its decentralized real estate investment platform. Intelly has successfully completed its initial coin offering at the beginning of 2022 and established the Intelly Exchange - a liquid real estate market in which investors can trade F-NFTs priced by market participants based on the underlying asset’s profitability. The exchange will list projects from the residential, commercial, and enterprise sectors like a branded beach club or restaurant, which are tokenized via F-NFT’s, allowing investors to switch between investments in a matter of seconds, depending on their risk appetite. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005426/en/ Intelly Launches an Innovative Real Estate Investment Platform on 20 July 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
MARKETS
WWD

Depop Names Kruti Patel Goyal CEO, Replacing Maria Raga

LONDON — One year after its acquisition by Etsy Inc., fashion resale app Depop is welcoming a new chief executive officer — Kruti Patel Goyal, currently Etsy’s chief product officer. She will take up her job on Sept. 12, succeeding the longtime CEO Maria Raga. Goyal will...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

From build to beyond: Parker Aerospace and DUST Identity launch Lockheed Martin F-35 into digital space

Weaving together digital engineering and technology, Parker Aerospace today announced collaboration with Lockheed Martin and DUST Identity. The alliance implements DUST technology to connect Parker Aerospace products with Lockheed Martin aircraft to track parts from build to delivery and maintenance. The collaboration optimizes Parker Aerospace product traceability and supply chain security as proven by Parker’s military flight controls and flight actuation technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005843/en/ Parker Aerospace, DUST Identity and Lockheed Martin are partnering to digitally fingerprint products to better track and trace product build, performance and service. The new technology creates a unique digital thread to enhance performance and increase supply chain security. (Graphic: Business Wire) Digital thread and DUST technology boost efficiency and supply chain integrity
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AdWeek

C-SPAN Hires First-Ever Chief Digital Officer

C-SPAN, like all other major TV news outlets, is focusing more resources on its digital operations. Hence today’s announcement that C-SPAN has hired Pew Research Center executive Michael Piccorossi as its first-ever chief digital officer. In this brand new role, Piccorossi will help guide C-SPAN’s digital strategy, while working...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

FPT Software Showcases Digital Capabilities at Tech-Infused Event

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading IT company FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation (FPT), recently welcomed 550 guests worldwide to the Tech Exhibition on July 20, 2022. The event was organized to celebrate the grand opening of FPT’s latest head quarter in Hanoi, demonstrating the company’s world-class tech capabilities and affirming its commitment as a complete IT solutions provider. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005442/en/ Customers experiencing FPT Software’s immersive technology solutions at the tech exhibition on July 20, 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Shift4 Appoints Samantha Weeks, PhD as Chief Transformation Officer

ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in commerce technology, announced the appointment of Samantha Weeks, PhD, to the position of Chief Transformation Officer (CTRO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005009/en/ Samantha Weeks, PhD (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

How Will Technology Change Your Real Estate Results?

Technology reduces costs and organizes everyday tasks in real estate. It also improves the image of the company and helps keep it competitive in the market. The current market is increasingly competitive and fierce. Some. entrepreneurs have faced difficulties in making their companies grow or even maintaining the survival of...
REAL ESTATE
HackerNoon

The Top 6 Healthcare Software Development Companies With the Best Ratings

Healthcare technology refers to any software or IT tools developed to boost hospital and organizational productivity, improve the overall quality of care, and provide better insights into treatments or procedures. The healthcare industry is a $2 trillion giant facing complex challenges like insane costs, thorough regulations, limited access, and physician...
SOFTWARE

