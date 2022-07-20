Excessive Heat Warning issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Lower Toledo Bend, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Sabine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana and southeastern Sabine Counties through 115 PM CDT At 1238 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Toledo Bend Dam, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Milam, Hemphill, Columbus, Fairmount and Yellowpine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

SABINE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO