GAS PRICES: Don’t blame Russia

Neils Bohr was a smart guy—he won the Nobel prize in physics. But the smartest thing he ever said may have been this: "Prediction is very difficult, especially if it's about the future!" That wisdom certainly applies to gas prices. Last week we wrote a story explaining that despite downward trends, we likely won't see relief from high gas prices until 2023. Turns out, the low prices we are all hoping for may be closer than we originally thought. (That previous article is still relevant though, as it contains in-depth explanations of crude oil, which help to make an overly complicated issue a bit more digestible.)

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO