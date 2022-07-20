GAS PRICES: Don’t blame Russia
The Keystone pipeline was canceled by Biden on his first day in office. Warren Buffett owns the railroad that is currently transporting all of that oil. Warren Buffett donated $58 million to the Biden campaign. Warren Buffett stood to lose billions in transportation fees if the Keystone pipeline continue to run. It never was an environmental issue, it was a money issue.
