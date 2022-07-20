ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

GAS PRICES: Don’t blame Russia

Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

Anyone with a brain should be able to figure out what is going on and who is responsible for the current inflation we are having to endure. RUSSIA has nothing to do...

Griff
1d ago

The Keystone pipeline was canceled by Biden on his first day in office. Warren Buffett owns the railroad that is currently transporting all of that oil. Warren Buffett donated $58 million to the Biden campaign. Warren Buffett stood to lose billions in transportation fees if the Keystone pipeline continue to run. It never was an environmental issue, it was a money issue.

Road & Track

Gas Prices Are Beginning to Trend Lower

Neils Bohr was a smart guy—he won the Nobel prize in physics. But the smartest thing he ever said may have been this: "Prediction is very difficult, especially if it's about the future!" That wisdom certainly applies to gas prices. Last week we wrote a story explaining that despite downward trends, we likely won't see relief from high gas prices until 2023. Turns out, the low prices we are all hoping for may be closer than we originally thought. (That previous article is still relevant though, as it contains in-depth explanations of crude oil, which help to make an overly complicated issue a bit more digestible.)
CNET

Why Are Gas Prices Going Down? How Low Will They Go?

A gallon of gas averaged about $4.47 nationwide on Wednesday, a healthy decline from the all-time high of $5.02 reached on June 14. That easing of pressure at the pump could continue toward $4 a gallon, according to White House energy advisor Amos Hochstein. "We already have many gas stations...
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says Germany Has One Option Against Russia

Elon Musk, Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer, is the most powerful CEO in the world. He intends to use his soft power to influence world affairs. Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on February 24, he has not stopped interfering in world geopolitics. This Russian war has led to NATO sanctions against Moscow. In March, the EU pledged to cut its gas imports from Russia by two-thirds within a year.
US News and World Report

Gas Prices Continue Their Slide, With $4 a Gallon a Reality at Many Pumps

Gas prices continue to fall as the summer driving season reaches its peak, with the national average of $4.47 more than 50 cents below the $5-a-gallon mark it reached a month ago and sub-$4 gas available in many states. [. READ:. New Construction Falls in June ]. With oil trading...
Reuters

Japan, China cut holdings of U.S. Treasuries to multi-year lows -data

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan and China pared back holdings of U.S. Treasuries in May to multi-year lows, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday. Japan's holdings fell to $1.212 trillion, the lowest since January 2020, when the country's stash of Treasuries was $1.211 trillion. In April, Japan's holdings were at $1.218 trillion.
