THANKS: Will pay it forward

The last time we loaded up a trailer and a pickup truck with our belongings was in 1987 when we moved into the Post Falls house where we still live. There were five of us then, me and Bert and three daughters, and the stuff that accompanies people into a new home. Through the years more stuff was accumulated, often more than ever left the house. Although the girls grew up and left home, they left a lot of their stuff here. Why not? Mom and Dad weren’t going anywhere. Free storage!

POST FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO