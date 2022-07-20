GOP RESOLUTIONS: Where is the common sense?

In a hypothetical matchup against five other potential Republican presidential rivals, 49% of primary voters said they would support him for a third nomination. As Donald Trump weighs whether to open an unusually early White House campaign, a New York Times/Siena College poll shows that his post-presidential quest to consolidate his support within the Republican Party has instead left him weakened, with nearly half the party’s primary voters seeking someone different for president in 2024 and a significant number vowing to abandon him if he wins the nomination.
