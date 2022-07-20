ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Martin County commissioners' broken promises; POTUS in the polls: Letters, July 20, 2022

By Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9xgl_0glur7vt00

With Martin County commissioners, seems it’s just promises, promises

On Feb. 1, as Martin County commissioners voted to divert more than $2 million in federal funds from housing and food assistance programs to public park improvements, Assistant County Administrator George Stokus promised that staff would "soon" present "a solution" to the county's affordable housing crisis.

On July 12, nearly six months later, with no proposals offered by Stokus or staff, commissioners discussed the lack of affordable housing in Martin County. As many residents face increased rent, mortgage and food costs, the commission voted to create a committee to study the problem with no solution in sight.

On May 18, Commissioner Sarah Heard requested a staff presentation on Martin County's failure to provide relocation sites for gopher tortoises that are displaced by overdevelopment — along with hundreds of species that share their burrows.

Staff and a paid consultant spent thousands of taxpayer dollars to move gopher tortoises from 26 burrows found on county airport property to a preserve 100 miles away. Staff promised a public presentation about why there are no gopher tortoise preserves in Martin County and what can be done to keep this environmental resource in our community.

Two months later, there has been no public presentation from staff. A gopher tortoise was featured on the cover of the July 15 county newsletter, although this keystone species continues to be shipped out of the county as its habitat is destroyed by development.

Who holds Martin County staff and commissioners accountable for broken promises?

Martin County citizens do.

Contact your commissioners and demand that they keep their promises.

Virginia Sherlock, Stuart

From the beginning, public schools taught children to think for themselves

I just finished Laurence Reisman’s column about critical thinking. It was really spot on.

As an educator all of my life, I knew in every position I had it was important to give our students those critical-thinking skills. They must be able to think for themselves, not just do what people tell them to do.

When you look back at public education, there were some public schools beginning in the 17th century, but those were for the aristocrats, whites, and very rich. The churches had schools but it was more focused on teaching religion.

Our founding fathers made it a point after the Revolutionary War to begin our public school system. The first attempt in Virginia actually failed. The main reason they wanted this public school system was to teach the public the ability to read and learn so they could make an educated vote at the polls. Of course, it took until 1870 for all races to get the right to vote and until 1920 for all women to vote, but it was a beginning.

Just think about that — they wanted people to go to the polls and make a decision on their own, not do what any political party or platform told them what was right. They actually wanted people to think for themselves. That is certainly what I wanted for my children and made it a point in raising them. Do your due diligence, study, look at all sides and research, and then make your decisions.

Peggy Jones, Vero Beach, is a member of the Indian River County School Board.

Jan. 6 hearings are attempt to deflect attention from POTUS poll numbers

No, we should most decidedly not delegate moral/ethical teachings to a government employee — a child's teacher — rather than to their parents. I know that not all parents are perfect role models, but not all teachers are perfect either. I was one, I know. Not to mention the questionable material that's handed to them by the government as "teaching tools.” Education should stick to reading, writing and arithmetic so our children, already behind from school shutdowns, will one day be able to compete with China.

A recent letter said it’s a “national disgrace” how far the Republican Party has fallen. My version of a “national disgrace” is the Democrats’ kangaroo court. It’s a disgrace when a committee can be formed by the party in power by people who completely ignored both death and destruction of personal and government property during riots across the country. Who hand-picked Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney. They wanted no cross-examination of their “witnesses,” no questioning of why the Democrats in charge of safety that day never requested the National Guard that Donald Trump allowed for and of course, they did not play the president saying that people would be marching “peacefully and patriotically” toward the Capitol.

It’s yet another blatant attempt by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to overshadow the horrible poll numbers of the current president and the many reasons why. I think people should focus more on what is happening to the country now and less on what the committee thinks happened on that Jan. 6.

Patricia Perrone, Stuart

Biden administration is fully aware of the consequences of ending Title 42

The open-borders Biden administration seized on an assessment by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that COVID-19 now poses less of a public health threat than it did just a few months ago as a pretense for canceling Title 42. With this administration having taken a wrecking ball to just about every other border and immigration enforcement mechanism during its first 17 months in office, Title 42 is the last remaining policy under which significant numbers of illegal migrants have been prevented from entering the country.

Worse yet, the administration is fully aware of the consequences of ending Title 42 with no other policies in place to deter illegal immigration. I remember when the Democratic Party used to care about the American worker. Now they care about the migrants coming here illegally. Democrats know some day they will become citizens, and vote Democrat.

Tom Tomlinson, Palm City

Comments / 3

AT S.R.
2d ago

the commissioners will all be voted out and all the housing money goes to banner lakes and the new petway affordable housing...basically 1 step above or at government housing so the island can have tax right offs

Reply
2
Related
floridapolitics.com

John Snyder nears the $200K mark with $21K June haul

The Palm City freshman lawmaker miles ahead of his Democrat challenger in money race. The $21,795 that state Rep. John Snyder hauled in during June landed the freshman lawmaker just a stone’s throw away from holding $200,000. The Palm City Republican is facing a challenge from Democrat Raymond Denzel,...
PALM CITY, FL
veronews.com

Taking the politics out of Vero’s Downtown Fridays

It’s not fair, really, that good people must be punished for the sometimes-thuggish behavior tolerated by a small number of candidates for local public office and their cult-like fringe following. But given the contentious and often-hostile tone of our political discourse these days, the organizers of Main Street Vero...
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
City
Vero Beach, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Martin County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
850wftl.com

City of West Palm Beach giving away free trees!

The City of West Palm Beach is giving away free trees in an effort to plant 10,000 trees locally by 2025. The hope is to make West Palm Beach a healthy, environmentally progressive, resilient and ecologically sustainable community. The free trees are available from the Office of Sustainability this weekend...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What South Florida voters need to know about voting by mail in August primary

Mail-in ballots are starting to go out to South Florida voters for the August primary, kicking off the first major election in the state after two controversial elections laws passed since 2020. Voters have until Aug. 13 to sign up to receive a mail-in ballot for the primary, although they can still sign up and receive a mail-in ballot in person at elections offices after that. Mail-in ballots ...
FLORIDA STATE
treasurecoast.com

Martin County Receives $2 Million for Water Quality Project

Martin County Receives $2 Million for Water Quality Project. STUART, Fla (July 15, 2022) – With strong support from Senator Gayle Harrell, Martin County was recently awarded an appropriations earmark through the Fiscal Year 2022/23 budget in the amount of $2 million to eliminate 22 commercial septic systems and service county landfill operations. “The reduction and elimination of septic systems is one tangible way we can proactively improve the health of our environment,” said Don Donaldson, Martin County Administrator. “And the funding approved by Governor DeSantis and the legislature shows their commitment to enhancing water quality in the St. Lucie River and Estuary and complements the county’s existing Connect to Protect program to convert 10,000 septic systems in 10 years,” he continued.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
hometownnewstc.com

FPUA gets an earful on skyrocketing bills

FORT PIERCE – More than two dozen angry, frustrated and scared ratepayers came to the lectern during the July 19 Fort Pierce Utilities Authority meeting to demand its Board members take action to address their skyrocketing utility bills, some of which have topped $1,000 for residential service. By the...
FORT PIERCE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potus#Illegal Immigrants#Affordable Housing#Election Local#Letters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS WARN OF PALM BEACH COUNTY ARREST SCAM

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The call you received from someone claiming that your loved one is in jail and that you must pay bond — to a Palm Beach County “Gmail” Account — is fake. But people are falling for it and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know it isn’t real.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy