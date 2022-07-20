Martin County commissioners' broken promises; POTUS in the polls: Letters, July 20, 2022

With Martin County commissioners, seems it’s just promises, promises

On Feb. 1, as Martin County commissioners voted to divert more than $2 million in federal funds from housing and food assistance programs to public park improvements, Assistant County Administrator George Stokus promised that staff would "soon" present "a solution" to the county's affordable housing crisis.

On July 12, nearly six months later, with no proposals offered by Stokus or staff, commissioners discussed the lack of affordable housing in Martin County. As many residents face increased rent, mortgage and food costs, the commission voted to create a committee to study the problem with no solution in sight.

On May 18, Commissioner Sarah Heard requested a staff presentation on Martin County's failure to provide relocation sites for gopher tortoises that are displaced by overdevelopment — along with hundreds of species that share their burrows.

Staff and a paid consultant spent thousands of taxpayer dollars to move gopher tortoises from 26 burrows found on county airport property to a preserve 100 miles away. Staff promised a public presentation about why there are no gopher tortoise preserves in Martin County and what can be done to keep this environmental resource in our community.

Two months later, there has been no public presentation from staff. A gopher tortoise was featured on the cover of the July 15 county newsletter, although this keystone species continues to be shipped out of the county as its habitat is destroyed by development.

Who holds Martin County staff and commissioners accountable for broken promises?

Martin County citizens do.

Contact your commissioners and demand that they keep their promises.

Virginia Sherlock, Stuart

From the beginning, public schools taught children to think for themselves

I just finished Laurence Reisman’s column about critical thinking. It was really spot on.

As an educator all of my life, I knew in every position I had it was important to give our students those critical-thinking skills. They must be able to think for themselves, not just do what people tell them to do.

When you look back at public education, there were some public schools beginning in the 17th century, but those were for the aristocrats, whites, and very rich. The churches had schools but it was more focused on teaching religion.

Our founding fathers made it a point after the Revolutionary War to begin our public school system. The first attempt in Virginia actually failed. The main reason they wanted this public school system was to teach the public the ability to read and learn so they could make an educated vote at the polls. Of course, it took until 1870 for all races to get the right to vote and until 1920 for all women to vote, but it was a beginning.

Just think about that — they wanted people to go to the polls and make a decision on their own, not do what any political party or platform told them what was right. They actually wanted people to think for themselves. That is certainly what I wanted for my children and made it a point in raising them. Do your due diligence, study, look at all sides and research, and then make your decisions.

Peggy Jones, Vero Beach, is a member of the Indian River County School Board.

Jan. 6 hearings are attempt to deflect attention from POTUS poll numbers

No, we should most decidedly not delegate moral/ethical teachings to a government employee — a child's teacher — rather than to their parents. I know that not all parents are perfect role models, but not all teachers are perfect either. I was one, I know. Not to mention the questionable material that's handed to them by the government as "teaching tools.” Education should stick to reading, writing and arithmetic so our children, already behind from school shutdowns, will one day be able to compete with China.

A recent letter said it’s a “national disgrace” how far the Republican Party has fallen. My version of a “national disgrace” is the Democrats’ kangaroo court. It’s a disgrace when a committee can be formed by the party in power by people who completely ignored both death and destruction of personal and government property during riots across the country. Who hand-picked Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney. They wanted no cross-examination of their “witnesses,” no questioning of why the Democrats in charge of safety that day never requested the National Guard that Donald Trump allowed for and of course, they did not play the president saying that people would be marching “peacefully and patriotically” toward the Capitol.

It’s yet another blatant attempt by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to overshadow the horrible poll numbers of the current president and the many reasons why. I think people should focus more on what is happening to the country now and less on what the committee thinks happened on that Jan. 6.

Patricia Perrone, Stuart

Biden administration is fully aware of the consequences of ending Title 42

The open-borders Biden administration seized on an assessment by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that COVID-19 now poses less of a public health threat than it did just a few months ago as a pretense for canceling Title 42. With this administration having taken a wrecking ball to just about every other border and immigration enforcement mechanism during its first 17 months in office, Title 42 is the last remaining policy under which significant numbers of illegal migrants have been prevented from entering the country.

Worse yet, the administration is fully aware of the consequences of ending Title 42 with no other policies in place to deter illegal immigration. I remember when the Democratic Party used to care about the American worker. Now they care about the migrants coming here illegally. Democrats know some day they will become citizens, and vote Democrat.

Tom Tomlinson, Palm City