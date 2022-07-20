ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Authors to share stories about Michigan's Irish immigrants with Adrian District Library

The Daily Telegram
 2 days ago
ADRIAN — The motivations and deciding factors for many Irish immigrants to relocate to America and settle in Lenawee County and the surrounding areas will be explored during a book talk Thursday, July 21, at the Adrian District Library.

Authors Pat Commins and Elizabeth Rice will present their book, “Irish Immigrants in Michigan: A History in Stories,” at 6:30 p.m. in the downtown Adrian library, 143 E. Maumee St. The pair will explore the research behind their book and will explain the many motivations for Irish families to come to America, a news release from the library said. The primary focus of the presentation will be on Irish-American immigrants who settled in Michigan and in Lenawee County.

“As a person with Irish heritage, I’m looking forward to learning more about what might have brought my family to Michigan,” Adrian District Library adult and teen services librarian Jennifer Noble, said in the release. “With the Irish Hills so close to Adrian, there must be some interesting stories about the area involving people of Irish descent.”

The presentation is open to the pubic and is offered at no cost. An Adrian District Library card is not needed to attend. Following the presentation, there will be a time for questions and answers with the authors. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.

Commins and Rice are cousins, the release said, and both of their families immigrated to the United States. Rice’s branch of the family came to the U.S. in 1848, first to Ohio and later to Michigan. Commins’ family is from Dublin, Ireland. He is a teacher and has visited Michigan several times to continue his education about his family lineage while also visiting newfound cousins.

“Visits to Michigan cemeteries sparked a curiosity about Irish immigrants for the pair and they began researching communities and cemeteries with an eye to Irish people and their stories,” the release said.

