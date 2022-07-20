ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweltering temperatures to hit Rochester on Wednesday. What to know and how to keep cool

By Sean Lahman, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 2 days ago
Wednesday promises to be one of the hottest days we've seen in Rochester this year.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for 10 counties in western New York. It will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with temperatures expected to climb into the mid-90s across the region. Forecasters warn that hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

How hot will Rochester get?

A warm front making its way across Lake Ontario from Canada is expected to boost temperatures into the 90s. And it's expected to get muggy.

"Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week, with many lower elevation areas reaching the lower 90s, with afew mid-90s readings in the typical warm spots of the Genesee Valley and western Finger Lakes," Weather Service meteorologist Jon Hitchcock said. "This will combine with dewpoints in the upper 60s to produce a heat index in the mid to upper 90s from the Niagara Frontier east across the Genesee Valley, western Finger Lakes, and points southeast of Lake Ontario."

The temperature is forecast to reach 93 degrees in Rochester Wednesday. Other locations in the region are also expected to climb into the 90s, including:

  • 94 in Geneva
  • 94 in Dansville
  • 92 in Fulton
  • 91 in Syracuse
  • 90 in Niagara Falls

How does Rochester compare with the rest of the country?

Temperatures are expected to soar across the northeast Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says the "dangerous heat" is forecast to impact a large swath of the country, including states ranging from Texas and Louisiana to Kansas and Missouri.

A number of states were also placed under a heat advisory with most areas forecast to reach at least the high 90s and other areas, including Phantom Ranch, Arizona, on track to reach a whopping 114 degrees. Amarillo, Texas, is similarly expected to reach a high of 113 degrees and Shreveport, Louisiana, will soar to 108 degrees.

The heatwave is expected to bring the longest stretch of 90-degree days to New York City in nearly a decade and a similar stretch of 90-degree weather to Philadelphia, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

The United Kingdom crushed its record for highest temperature Tuesday as a scorching heat wave broiled much of mainland Europe, leading to hundreds of heat-related deaths and fierce wildfires.

Wildfires are a growing concern in the U.S. as well. The National Weather Service placed portions of Louisiana, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas under red flag warnings. These warnings mean weather conditions — such as high heat, low humidity and strong winds — along with dry vegetation are providing the perfect mix for wildfires that could rapidly grow out of control.

Almost 90 large fires are actively burning across 13 states, 58 in Alaska alone, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

What is the record high in Rochester for this date?

The record high temperature for Rochester on July 20 was 99 degrees, which happened all the way back in 1894. The all-time highest temperatures in Rochester came in 1936, when a record high of 103 degrees was recorded on both July 9 and July 10.

The last time Rochester saw 100 degrees was on June 21, 1953.

None of those records are likely to fall Wednesday, but it's still possible that we will record the hottest day of this summer.

Local temps rose into the nineties on three different dates in June, peaking at 93 degrees on June 22.

Where can people keep cool in Rochester?

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses, and the National Weather Service offers several tips for avoiding trouble.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

To help folks combat the heat. the city of Rochester's Cool Sweep program is in effect, encouraging residents to cool down at its pools, spray parks, and air-conditioned facilities. These sites include:

R-Centers

  • Avenue D, 200 Ave. D, 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday
  • Carter Street, 500 Carter St., 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday
  • Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St., 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday
  • The Honorable Willie Walker Lightfoot R-Center for Equity & Justice, 271 Flint St., 8:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m., Monday to Friday; 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Saturday
  • David F. Gantt, 700 North St., 8:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m., Monday to Friday; 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Saturday
  • Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Ave., 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday; 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Saturday
  • Tyshaun Cauldwell Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St., 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday

City branch library locations with air conditioning (visit https://roccitylibrary.org/location/ for individual location hours)

  • Arnett Branch, 310 Arnett Blvd., 585-428-8214
  • Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County, 115 South Ave., 585-428-7300
  • Charlotte Branch, 3557 Lake Ave., (585) 428-8216
  • Frederick Douglass Community Library, 971 South Ave., 585-428-8206
  • Lincoln Branch, 851 Joseph Ave., 585-428-8210
  • Lyell Branch, 956 Lyell Ave., 585-428-8218
  • Maplewood Community Library, 1111 Dewey Ave., 585-428-8220
  • Monroe Branch, 809 Monroe Ave., 585-428-8202
  • Phillis Wheatley Community Library, 33 Drive, Samuel McCree Way, 585-428-8212
  • Sully Branch, 530 Webster Ave., 585-428-8208
  • Winton Branch, 611 N. Winton Road, (585) 428-8204

Swimming opportunities

  • Durand Eastman Beach, 12 to 6 p.m. (12 to 7 p.m. on Cool Sweep days), 7 days a week
  • The Honorable Willie Walker Lightfoot R-Center for Equity & Justice, 271 Flint St., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday
  • Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave., open swim 1 to 4:45 p.m., Monday to Friday

City Spray Parks (all operate noon to 8 p.m., 7 days a week)

  • Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.
  • Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.
  • David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.
  • Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.
  • Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.
  • Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.
  • Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.

Spray features for age 6 and under (all operate noon to 8 p.m., 7 days a week)

  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St. (at the play area)
  • Fourth and Peck Park, Fourth and Peck streets
  • Troup Street Park and Playground, Troup Street

