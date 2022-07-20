ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OH

Ottawa County's COVID cases up 13.2%; Ohio cases surge 29.9%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
News Herald
News Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aVhr0_0gluqtoN00

New coronavirus cases leaped in Ohio in the week ending Sunday, rising 29.9% as 24,465 cases were reported. The previous week had 18,838 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Ohio ranked 34th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 29% from the week before, with 947,862 cases reported. With 3.51% of the country's population, Ohio had 2.58% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 42 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

The Fourth of July holiday disrupted who got tested, when people got tested and when both test results and deaths were reported. This may significantly skew week-to-week comparisons.

Ottawa County reported 60 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 53 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 9,149 cases and 141 deaths.

Within Ohio, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Scioto County with 471 cases per 100,000 per week; Lawrence County with 431; and Gallia County with 388. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Franklin County, with 2,818 cases; Cuyahoga County, with 2,349 cases, and Hamilton County, with 1,979. Weekly case counts rose in 85 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cuyahoga, Franklin and Montgomery counties.

Across Ohio, cases fell in three counties, with the best declines in Athens County, with 160 cases from 174 a week earlier; in Paulding County, with 28 cases from 38; and in Vinton County, with 24 cases from 27.

In Ohio, zero people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, eight people were reported dead.

A total of 2,891,756 people in Ohio have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 38,959 people have died statewide from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 89,542,107 people have tested positive and 1,023,799 people have died.

Ohio's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 17. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 2,030
  • The week before that: 1,715
  • Four weeks ago: 1,459

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 73,328
  • The week before that: 67,692
  • Four weeks ago: 57,602

Hospitals in 36 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 27 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 40 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

Comments / 0

Related
wosu.org

Omicron BA.5 variant driving up summer increase in new Ohio cases

The mid-summer increase in reported COVID-19 continues in Ohio. The CDC is recommending the indoor use of masks in Franklin County. The Ohio Department of Health reports 26,610 cases during the seven-day period ending Thursday. Combined with last week, the state has reported more than 50,000 cases during the two most-recent reporting period, the first time that’s happened since last winter.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio doctors on antiviral drug given to President Biden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – 79 year-old President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 with his age putting him at a high risk, but it also makes him eligible for the antiviral drug Paxlovid. The White House announced President Biden has mild to moderate symptoms and is taking the anti-viral drug...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Ottawa County, OH
Health
State
Ohio State
County
Ottawa County, OH
Ottawa County, OH
Government
Ottawa County, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Health
WOWK 13 News

Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases break 50,000 in 2 weeks

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 26,610 COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking a consistent rise in new cases for three weeks straight. Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for two weeks consecutively: the state saw 24,465 more people...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports 26,610 new COVID-19 cases this week

The Ohio Department of Health on July 21 reported 120,890 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 690 from a week prior. A total of 13,862 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 40 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Johns Hopkins University
Cleveland.com

What’s on Ohio’s Aug. 2 special primary election ballot? See what district you’re in and who’s running for state legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In case you haven’t heard – and it’s quite possible you have not – Ohio has another primary election coming up soon. The Aug. 2 election is Ohio’s second primary election of the year, a byproduct of redistricting, since unresolved legal challenges meant state House and Senate district maps weren’t ready when the election was supposed to be held in May. A federal court picked the maps in June, overruling an earlier Ohio Supreme Court decision that said they were illegally slanted in favor of Republicans under the new anti-gerrymandering rules voters added to the state constitution.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

CDC: COVID-19 cases rising in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is back at a point in the COVID-19 pandemic it hadn’t previously seen in quite some time. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) latest update on its map has Franklin County in the yellow, or medium, level. In addition, the CDC’s map shows about 40 percent of counties […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

COVID hospitalizations in Ohio steadily increasing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since the very first cases of COVID-19, there has been one key indicator of how severe the current situation is: hospitalizations. In Ohio, we're back over the thousand patient mark for the first time in months. John Palmer from the Ohio Hospital Association still tracks those...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TiffinOhio.net

Ohio Democratic Party calls on Dave Yost to resign

Columbus, Ohio — Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters on Tuesday called on Dave Yost to resign from his position as Ohio attorney general. The move comes after a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim was forced to go to Indiana for an abortion as a consequence of a highly restrictive abortion law that Yost had supported. While Yost and other Republicans had raised doubts about the girl’s existence, Columbus police last week arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of rape in connection with the incident.
OHIO STATE
putinbaydaily.com

Put-in-Bay Police Commission Tackles Tough Island Challenges

The Put-in-Bay Police Commission met at Town Hall on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7:30pm. Members present include Mayor Jessica Dress, Chief of Police James Kimble, and Village Council members Brad Cerny, Craig Cox, Judy Berry, and Courtney Blumensadt. The Put-in-Bay Township Trustee member was not present. Roughly fifteen members of the Island community attended.
PUT-IN-BAY, OH
WFMJ.com

COVID levels nearly double in wastewater from the Warren area

One of the indicators the Ohio Health Department uses to gauge the spread of COVID in the state shows levels of the virus up in the Warren area. The latest data available from the Ohio Coronavirus Wastewater Monitoring Network show a substantial increase in the virus levels detected in sewage collected by the Warren Pollution Control Department during the last two weeks of June.
WARREN, OH
News Herald

News Herald

388
Followers
170
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

The Port Clinton News Herald is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Port Clinton and Ottawa County, Ohio

 http://portclintonnewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy