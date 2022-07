Brad Corkill, longtime Kootenai County resident and business owner, announced Wednesday that he is running for the Zone 2 seat on the North Idaho College board of trustees. For 34 years, Corkill has been the owner and operator of Whiteman Lumber in Cataldo, which is the oldest continually operating sawmill in Idaho. He also served eight years on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission, with two of those years as chairman.

