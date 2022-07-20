ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's a timeless classic tale': New Bedford Festival Theatre promises a musical spectacular

By Seth Chitwood, Standard-Times
 2 days ago

NEW BEDFORD — It's a tale as old as time and one that is perfect to present for New Bedford Festival Theatre's first big musical at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center since the start of the pandemic.

Festival Theatre's production of Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast" will be staged July 22 to 31.

The classic is centered on Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self.

Leading the cast is Miguel Angel Vasquez as The Beast and Sydney Torres as Belle.

"Our cast is ridiculously talented. So it's really fun to get to watch them do their tricks, and just shine the way that they do when they dance," said Torres, who wanted to play Belle since she first saw the 1991 animated classic.

She admitted getting emotional when she first tried on Belle's signature gold-colored ballroom dress.  "Belle is active, smart, fiercely independent... it is just such a refreshing thing to see being put in front of young girls," she added.

Torres was performing in "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley" in West Hartford, Connecticut when they shut down early due to the Omicron variant of COVID. This is the first time she has been back on the stage in a musical since March 2020.

"I've been working hard, even if it hasn't been on the stage, like in my living room, moving around furniture so that I have enough room to be dancing," she said.

Happy to be back on stage

As a Latinx, born and raised on the North Side of Chicago, she is excited to also play Belle as her "authentic self" and show audiences that anyone can be the iconic Disney princess.

"It doesn't matter what you look like. I think that it's just her spirit of adventure, loyalty and her big heart that are the most important parts about her. Not the way she looks," Torres said.

Vasquez said he too connects to the Beast because there are a lot of parallels to being a person of color and sometimes feeling judged by his appearance in public.

"The show is about finding the humanity between all of us, no matter what our differences are and how we are all able to connect with each other even if we don't look like each other," he said.

Vasquez said it's also a privilege to be able to get back up on stage. "To work with people in person and get to feel the energy of an audience and all of that, is just incredible for me."

Noah Roderiques , who plays Gaston's sidekick LeFou, will be having a "full circle moment" when he performs on the Zeiterion stage. Not only are his parents New Bedford locals, but his grandparents are longtime ushers at the theatre.

"It's not something that I ever expected to happen this summer," he said.

Currently living in Ohio, Roderiques said he hadn't been back to New Bedford in almost ten years. But according to his parents, he did see shows at the Zeiterion.

"It's been kind of cool to come back and see all the places I went to as a kid like Buttonwood Park Zoo," he added. "But it's kind of funny that I will be performing at a place I went to when I was young."

Roderiques also played LeFou in a High School production. "I am at a place right now where I have sort of evolved from what I used to be," he said.

Several locals appear in the cast

Dartmouth local Allyson Lynch, playing Madame De La Grande Bouche a.k.a. The Wardrobe, is excited that "Beauty and the Beast" will be the show to invite families back to the theatre.

"It's so wonderful bringing people together and for the community to have a high level theatre that showcases some equity actors and local actors," she said. "I mean, there are some Broadway vets in this, too."

Portsmouth, Rhode Island's Teagan deGroen will serve as the stage manager after working as a high school apprentice for NBFT's "West Side Story" and "Mamma Mia."

"NBFT has been incredible for my growth," she said. "And I'm so happy to be part of this beautiful and gorgeous show. To have this be the first big musical they are doing back, it's just going to be spectacular."

Abby Casey, a teacher in the Fall River public school system, plays numerous roles in the ensemble including a flower vase, so there has been so much joy in the work to prepare for the show.

"Knowing that audiences will come for that feeling of joy and excitement that we're bringing out. That's very satisfying," she said.

Her son is also the understudy for Chip, who is being played by New Bedford's Julius Conceicao who currently portrays the role of Sara Bareilles' son on the Peacock series "Girls 5 Ever."

Creating something magical

"Beauty and the Beast" is directed by Diane DiCroce, who previously directed "The Last Five Years" for New Bedford Festival Theatre.

"It's a timeless classic tale and what's wonderful about it is that it explores issues of being outcast... and not judging a book by its cover," she said.

"It's about accepting all our differences and letting love save the day."

DiCroce said she knows audiences have a certain level of expectation of wanting to see something spectacular from sets to costumes. "I felt a responsibility to honor those expectations and make something truly magical for all," she said.

DiCroce said her favorite part is the connection between Belle and her father Maurice (played by DiCroce's husband Ron Trenouth).

She said having the confidence to express to one another is really touching and sweet. "It really sets up the rest of the show," she added.

In this production, audiences will get to hear a new song called "No Matter What," in which the father and daughter have a duet about what it means to feel odd.

Returning to the theatre

Trenouth, who was in the original Broadway cast of "Ragtime," said he's excited for the opportunity to sing a new Disney tune.

"It's a wonderful father-daughter song," he said. "When I started singing it, I got choked up, because we have a daughter who just graduated high school, and there's a lot of similarities between the two characters."

"Beauty and the Beast" offers several opportunities for the audience to connect it to their every day life, according to Trenouth, who added the rehearsals have blown him away.

"Everybody's gonna be looking for a good time, and a good show, and I think they're going to get it with this," he said.

Tickets can be purchased online at zeiterion.org/events/beauty-and-the-beast, by phone 508)994-2900, or in person at the Zeiterion Box Office 684 Purchase Street New Bedford, MA 02740.

Standard-Times staff writer Seth Chitwood can be reached at schitwood@s-t.com . Follow him on twitter: @ChitwoodReports . Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: 'It's a timeless classic tale': New Bedford Festival Theatre promises a musical spectacular

