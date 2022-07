Registration for the Plein Air Coeur d'Alene Art Competition and Exhibition is open now. Artists 18 and older are invited to participate in the competition, sponsored by Art on the Green and the Kootenai Environmental Alliance. It is open to artists working in any painting medium, including watercolor, gouache, oil, acrylic and pastel. "Plein air" translates to "open air" and refers to work done on location outdoors. Artists will compete for cash prizes and awards and may choose to offer finished paintings for sale.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 12 HOURS AGO