Cadmium Partners with Bear Analytics

Expertise information, industry insight, and highly credited consultation were all being served in the ESSENCE E-SUITE!. The ESSENCE E-Suite Experience at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture pulled in all the heavy hitters in business, finance, and entrepreneurship to ensure that the next table you take a seat at as a businesswoman, and professional, you are equipped to set the entire table, eat and leave no crumbs—and then have them asking you for more. Because expertise information, industry insight, and highly credited consultation are all that was being served in the E-SUITE situated at the NOPSI hotel where business, beauty, and brains took center stage.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO