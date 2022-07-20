ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadmium Partners with Bear Analytics

By STS News Desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe insights-as-a-service provider drives deeper understanding for users of Cadmium’s learning and event platform. Cadmium announced that they have partnered with Bear Analytics to strengthen the digital product and service offerings of both organizations in the learning and event technology industry. The partnership, which facilitates the connection between...

Essence

Melissa L. Bradley Reminds Black & Brown Entrepreneurs: 'You Are Not The Minority, You Are The New Majority In Business!'

Expertise information, industry insight, and highly credited consultation were all being served in the ESSENCE E-SUITE!. The ESSENCE E-Suite Experience at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture pulled in all the heavy hitters in business, finance, and entrepreneurship to ensure that the next table you take a seat at as a businesswoman, and professional, you are equipped to set the entire table, eat and leave no crumbs—and then have them asking you for more. Because expertise information, industry insight, and highly credited consultation are all that was being served in the E-SUITE situated at the NOPSI hotel where business, beauty, and brains took center stage.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Michael McLaren Joins Bounteous as President, North America

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Bounteous, the digital co-innovation partner of the world’s most ambitious brands, today announced the appointment of Michael McLaren as President, North America. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005303/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Samsara Welcomes Jeffrey Hausman as Chief Product Officer and Appoints Kiren Sekar as Chief Strategy Officer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced the hiring of Jeffrey Hausman as Chief Product Officer, effective July 25, 2022. Hausman joins Samsara from ServiceNow where he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Operations Management Portfolio - ITOM, ITAM, Security, Risk, and ESG. He brings a proven track record of over 25 years leading product development as a senior executive across a wide range of products at McAfee, Symantec, Hewlett-Packard, and Veritas. Hausman will join Samsara’s executive management team and report directly to Sanjit Biswas, Samsara’s co-founder and CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005333/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

DG Solutions Names Industry Veteran Ghiaseddin President

CONYERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- DG Solutions ( www.dgsolutionsinc.com ), a prominent technology partner to the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that seasoned veteran Pooya Ghiaseddin has assumed the role of company president. In his new role, Ghiaseddin will lead the expansion of DG Solutions’ corporate strategies including a sharp focus on data reliability, scalability, and security. DG Solutions provides products across the spectrum of data collection, offering the convenience and efficiency of receiving data and analytics from one central point. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005711/en/ Pooya Ghiaseddin, new DG Solutions President. (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Essential Utilities appoints Brian Gresehover to vice president of engineering for water and wastewater subsidiary

BRYN MAWR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announced the appointment of Brian Gresehover to vice president, engineering for Aqua, its water and wastewater subsidiary. Gresehover previously served as a senior project engineer for Aqua, where he oversaw a $150 million annual capital budget focused on planning, management, design and renewal of the water distribution system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005994/en/ Brian Gresehover is appointed to vice president of engineering for Aqua, an Essential Utilities company. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
CNBC

The 10 best U.S. companies for career growth, according to new research

Certain signs of a good workplace are obvious — fair salaries, friendly co-workers, low quitting rates — but other "green flags" aren't as clear. Take professional development, for example, which can look different across industries, jobs and experience levels. Yet a lack of career growth opportunities is often...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Oracle and Microsoft announce cloud tie-up launch

Oracle Cloud users will now be able to provision, access, and monitor their databases without having to leave their Microsoft Azure dashboard thanks to a new partnership between the two companies. Using the new tool, dubbed Oracle Database Service, users can migrate or build new applications on Azure and then...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hillenbrand Announces Binding Offer to Acquire LINXIS Group, a Global Leader in Process Equipment and Automation Solutions for the Food Industry

Advances Hillenbrand's long-term profitable growth strategy; builds significant scale with leadership positions in attractive food end market. Highly complementary systems and equipment to Coperion; expands its customer offering in food and provides strong synergy opportunities. Expected to be accretive to Adjusted EPS within the first full year. BATESVILLE, Ind., July...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

LAURA MANESS APPOINTED AS GREY GLOBAL CEO

Dynamic, People-First Leader Joins as Grey Celebrates its 105th Anniversary. NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- Grey today announces the appointment of Laura Maness as Global Chief Executive Officer, joining the agency on September 1. Laura will build on Grey's international capabilities and AKQA Group expertise while bringing people together from across the network to prioritize employee experience and breakthrough, high-performance work for clients. Laura will shape Grey's global strategy, playing a pivotal role in talent attraction and retention through a values-led culture, emphasizing diversity, equity and inclusion while driving sustainable, responsible growth and impact worldwide.
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Meet The Black, Latino & LGBTQ+ Tech Founder That’s Democratizing HR For Small Businesses With Bambee

Meet Allan Jones, the Black, Latino, and LGBTQ+ founder democratizing the HR industry with his company Bambee. The company serves as the first empathy-driven outsourced human resources compliance solution for small businesses. Bambee has provided thousands of businesses with vital HR services at a very low cost while raising tens of millions in funding.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Vendavo Acquires Rebate and Channel Management Platform Market Medium

B2B price management platform Vendavo on Tuesday (July 19) boosted its manufacturing and distribution capabilities with the acquisition of cloud rebate and channel management solution provider Market Medium. The addition of Market Medium increases Vendavo’s channel incentive management capabilities on top of its existing price optimization and configure, price, quote...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Meet The Corporate Leaders With the Bold Plan To Hire 1 Million Black People

More than 18 months after its inception, OneTen–the initiative designed by Kenneth Frazier, retired CEO and current executive chairman of pharmaceutical giant Merck, former American Express Chairman and CEO Ken Chenault, and former Infor CEO and Chairman Charles Phillips–has been gaining momentum fulfilling pledges made by leaders of the nation’s largest companies to create 1 million family-sustaining, career-advancing jobs for Black non-degree holders over the next decade.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

AEG Global Partnerships Promotes Kate Sheets to Newly Formed Position of Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Affairs

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- AEG Global Partnerships, a division of AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, has promoted Kate Sheets to the newly formed position of Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Affairs. Sheets joins the Global Partnerships team having most recently served as Vice President, Legal Counsel for AEG. Acting as an internal agency for AEG, Global Partnerships oversees worldwide sales and activation for over 130 world-class platforms across five continents and numerous other assets, including venues, sports franchises, events, tours, festivals and digital content among other AEG holdings. Sheets will continue to work out of AEG’s Los Angeles office and will dually report to Nick Baker and Russell Silvers – Co-Chief Operating Officers of AEG Global Partnerships. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721006055/en/ AEG’s Kate Sheets promoted to the newly formed position of Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Affairs (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

FPT Software Showcases Digital Capabilities at Tech-Infused Event

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading IT company FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation (FPT), recently welcomed 550 guests worldwide to the Tech Exhibition on July 20, 2022. The event was organized to celebrate the grand opening of FPT’s latest head quarter in Hanoi, demonstrating the company’s world-class tech capabilities and affirming its commitment as a complete IT solutions provider. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005442/en/ Customers experiencing FPT Software’s immersive technology solutions at the tech exhibition on July 20, 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Thales Delivers Solution to Help SAP Customers Control their Data in the Cloud

PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Thales announced a new cloud data protection solution that will protect SAP customers’ sensitive data in SAP applications in public cloud environments. Together, the two companies are offering new capabilities that enable security teams to own and centralise the control of their encryption keys across public clouds while helping meet compliance and regulatory requirements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005142/en/ ©Thales
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Benson Hill’s Inaugural ESG Report Links Food Science, Data Science and Plant Science To Drive Modernization of the Food System

ST. LOUIS, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the “Company” or “Benson Hill”), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. Grounded in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the general principles of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, the report is a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to governance, oversight, and transparency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005309/en/ Benson Hill’s new Sustainable Food Advisory Council is comprised of independent experts to help inform the company’s environmental and social priorities. Pictured from left to right are Dr. Ed McDonald IV, Ryan Shadrick Wilson, Howard Yana-Shapiro, Ph.D., Stacie Sopinka, Bernhard Van Lengerich, Ph.D., and Michael Doane (not pictured). (Photo: Business Wire)
AGRICULTURE
thefastmode.com

Keysight Intros Cloud-Based Open RAN Architect Test Solutions

Keysight Technologies announced that the Keysight Open Radio Access Network Architect (KORA) test solutions are moving to cloud-based deployment for improved flexibility and rapid deployment. In addition, the company's LoadCore software for testing 5G Core (5GC), is now available as a metered, pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solution in AWS Marketplace to allow...
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

Rakuten Symphony to Establish New Innovation Lab in Bengaluru

Rakuten Symphony, a global leader in cloud-native, Open RAN telco infrastructure platforms, services and solutions, unveiled plans to establish a new lab in Bengaluru. The Rakuten Symphony Global Innovation Lab will be core to global research and development that is leading industrialized automation of Open RAN-based, cloud native mobile networks. The Global Innovation Lab is expected to open in early 2023 and will be housed inside new engineering development facilities opening simultaneously to bring together Rakuten Symphony’s Bengaluru employee base.
