ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

3 WVa colleges receiving $650,000 in pandemic relief funds

WVNews
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three higher education institutions in West Virginia are receiving...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Friday dashboard

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There were 3,358 active COVID-19 cases statewide as of Friday …
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

West Virginia can’t afford a new small business tax

West Virginia small businesses have been through a lot over the last two years: pandemic closures, loss of sales, worker shortages, supply chain disruptions, skyrocketing inflation and record high gas prices. Data from the National Federation of Independent Business shows that small business confidence is at a 48-year low. This...
BUSINESS
WVNews

Safety Palooza offers fun, prizes and information

FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. (WV News) — There will be a lot of festivities happening soon in Fairplain. Rolling Meadows Village will be the location of a Safety Palooza for any children who want to get prizes, play games, meet police and fire fighters and just have fun while learning how to be safe. The event will be July 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FAIR PLAIN, MI
WVNews

Tips for summer grazing of pastures

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The majority of the pastures in West Virginia are dominated by cool-season plant species (i.e. tall fescue, orchardgrass, red/white clover, etc.). This simply means that they typically maximize growth during the spring and fall when temperatures are cool (~60-75˚F) and soil moisture is abundant. However, the physiology of these type of plants becomes less efficient during high temperatures, high humidity and/or dry conditions and plant growth/recovery from stresses, such as grazing. It is important to understand that management during the summer months should reflect the needs of the field to avoid compromising future growth or increasing the encroachment of weeds due to overgrazing. Below are a few tips that may help producers improve the proficiency of summer grazing in their operations.
RIPLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

Daniel Palmer

West Virginia man charged after sister awakens from coma dies in custody. A West Virginia man charged with trying to kill his sister, who recently awakened from a two-year coma and identified him as her attacker, has died. Authorities say Daniel J. Palmer III was pronounced dead Thursday at a Charleston hospital. No cause of death was released. Palmer had been taken to the hospital Wednesday following an evaluation by jail medical staff. He was arrested July 15 on charges of attempted murder and malicious wounding of his sister. Wanda Palmer was in a coma in a nursing home for two years. When she awakened, she identified her brother as her attacker.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Hurdler Camacho-Quinn cherishes Olympic gold for Puerto Rico

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — This was what winning an Olympic gold medal for Puerto Rico looked like for hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn: Billboards around San Juan featuring only her first name. A festive, flag-waving parade just for her. Meeting some of the country's biggest dignitaries. Now, along with all of...
WORLD
WVNews

Trainer Baffert seeks 10th win in Haskell Stakes with Taiba

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — While trainer Bob Baffert isn't welcome at every thoroughbred track around the country, Monmouth Park has no problem letting the Hall of Famer bring his horses to New Jersey. After all, the $1 million Haskell Stakes is being run Saturday at the Jersey Shore track,...
OCEANPORT, NJ
WVNews

Golf Hall of Fame to move back to Pinehurst at new site

The World Golf Hall of Fame is leaving Florida and returning to North Carolina, where it will be part of the USGA's campus at Pinehurst and stage two induction ceremonies during the U.S. Open weeks in 2024 and 2029. The move will involve relocating some of the artifacts that have...
PINEHURST, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy