Grimes man, boy killed in Interstate 80 crash Tuesday

Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors visited with Kent Reed of American Brawn Charity! Reed talked about his passion to start this non-profit to give back to first responders and support veterans in the form of suicide prevention after needing first responders for his own accident. Since its founding, American Brawn has raised $60,000 that has gone back into Poweshiek and surrounding counties in the form of grants to support equipment purchases for first responders. They’ve also partnered with the JPK Mental Health Consorsium in Grinnell and put on two forums on suicide prevention. American Brawn will have a booth at Iowa Speedway this weekend and will be a part of the bags tournement at the Iowa State Fair in August.American Brawn will be hosting their annual gala on Saturday, August 6 at Grinnell College Golf Course. The event will feature speakers from the VA discussing the success of reaching out during a mental health crisis, comedian Lee Cole will MC and perform, along with a charity auction, games, hot dog bar and more! If you’re interested in attending, tickets at $40 per person or $300 per table and can be purchased at AmericanBrawn.us.

GRINNELL, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO