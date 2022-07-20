Grimes man, boy killed in Interstate 80 crash Tuesday

Charles “Chuck” Landon, 80, of Minburn passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his home near Minburn, Iowa. A Celebration of his life is pending at this time. Left to cherish Chuck’s memory are his wife, Jackie Landon; children, Brett (Melissa) Landon and Debbie (Jason) Gettinger; grandchildren, Cody (Courtney) Jorgensen, Caitlin (Scott) Friedrichsen, Ashley Gettinger, Brett Landon II and Elizabeth Landon; great-grandchildren, Maddoxx Jorgensen, Zaylee Friedrichsen, Wilder Friedrichsen and Bridger Friedrichsen; siblings, Reba Kimzey, Lennis Allen and Mary Yeo; sisters-in-law, Jo Meyer and Janice (Eldon) Ott; and many nieces and nephews.
