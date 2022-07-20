ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes, IA

Grimes man, boy killed in Interstate 80 crash Tuesday

By News Desk
iowa.media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Grimes man and an 11-year-old boy were killed Tuesday evening in a chain-reaction crash on U.S. Interstate 80. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Luis Venales Graterol, 42, of Grimes was traveling eastbound on U.S....

