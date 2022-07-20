ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pound for pound: The list will remain unchanged at least until fall

By Michael Rosenthal
 2 days ago
The top boxers in the world are on a hiatus.

No fighter on the Boxing Junkie pound-for-pound list is scheduled to fight until No. 7 Canelo Alvarez, the undisputed super middleweight champion, faces No. 13 Gennadiy Golovkin a third time on Sept. 17 in Las Vegas.

And No. 15 Shakur Stevenson will defend his junior lightweight titles against Robson Conceicao on Sept. 23.

Beyond that no pound-for-pounder has a fight set, although No. 1 Terence Crawford is expected to face No. 4 Errol Spence Jr. in October.

Here is what the list looks like at the moment:

BOXING JUNKIE

POUND-FOR-POUND

  1. Terence Crawford – Reportedly in talks to face Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight championship in October.
  2. Naoya Inoue – No fight scheduled.
  3. Oleksandr Usyk – Scheduled to defend his heavyweight titles in a rematch with Anthony Joshua on Aug. 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
  4. Errol Spence Jr. – Reportedly in talks to face Terence Crawford for the undisputed welterweight championship in October.
  5. Tyson Fury – No fight scheduled.
  6. Dmitry Bivol – No fight scheduled.
  7. Canelo Alvarez– Scheduled to defend his undisputed super middleweight titles in a third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin on Sept. 17.
  8. Vasiliy Lomachenko – Reportedly targeting October for his return to the ring.
  9. Juan Francisco Estrada – No fight scheduled.
  10. Jermell Charlo – Reportedly set to defend his junior middleweight titles against Tim Tszyu on Jan. 28 but no official announcement has been made.
  11. Gervonta Davis – No fight scheduled.
  12. Artur Beterbiev – No fight scheduled.
  13. Gennadiy Golovkin – Scheduled to face undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez a third time on Sept. 17.
  14. Jermall Charlo – Expected to defend his middleweight title against Maciej Sulecki but no date has been announced.
  15. Shakur Stevenson Scheduled to defend his junior lightweight titles against Robson Conceicao on Sept. 23 in Newark, N.J.

Honorable mention (alphabetical order): David Benavidez (no fight scheduled); Stephen Fulton Jr. (no fight scheduled); Roman Gonzalez (no fight scheduled); Devin Haney (no fight scheduled); Josh Taylor (no fight scheduled).

