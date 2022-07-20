ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer Reacts To Cora Jade Dumping NXT Title In The Trash

By Sai Mohan
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCora Jade recreated an iconic Monday Night Wars moment Tuesday when she dumped her WWE NXT Tag Team Title in the trash, a week after turning on Roxanne Perez. The person behind the original moment, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze), was evidently impressed by Jade’s actions on live...

www.wrestlinginc.com

wrestlinginc.com

Cora Jade Throws NXT Women’s Tag Team Title In The Trash

During tonight’s episode of “NXT 2.0,” Cora Jade threw her NXT Women’s Tag Team Title in the trash. She threw the title in the trash after saying it was worth nothing and that it is now the “Generation of Jade.”. Before that, Jade came out...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Goldberg Makes Surprising Pick To Win Big WWE SummerSlam Match

Goldberg recently joined the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” to talk about his days on the gridiron and his days in the ring, and with SummerSlam being less than two weeks away, the former World Heayweight Champion was asked to give his predictions on the main event featuring two opponents he’s all too familiar with: Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Says WWE HOFer Was ‘Terrible To Work With’

Chris Jericho is undoubtedly a legend in the professional wrestling business but he’s also known for being brutally honest. In an interview with “True Gordie“, Jericho claimed that fellow Attitude Era star Chyna was “terrible to work with” during their program for the Intercontinental Championship. He said that she wasn’t as good as she thought she was, but because of how hard the company was pushing her, she was given the chance to work with men when it was rare for women.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Goldberg Addresses Controversy With Riddle And Possible WWE Match

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg has not competed inside a WWE ring since he was defeated by Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this year, but he has admitted “there are a number of guys out there that would be interesting” to compete against. The former Universal...
WWE
PWMania

Jim Ross Reacts to Cleavage Photo of Natalya and Her Sister

WWE star Natalya shared a cleavage photo of her chilling in their pool with her sister Jenni. Natalya wrote the following as the caption:. “THE NEIDHARTS! (How pretty is my sister Jenni?! She never believes me when I tell her!)”. AEW announcer Jim Ross responded with the following message:. “She’s...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Addresses WWE’s Ring Name For His Daughter

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter isn’t coming into wrestling with her family’s name, but and for what it’s worth, her dad thinks her new name is pretty cool. the WWE legend made it clear that he thought “she did so good,” on her debut, with Raine seemingly hinting at what her nickname might be when she begins appearing on television, as she referred to herself as “The Final Girl” throughout her promo.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Says It Was ‘Love At First Sight’ When Vince McMahon Saw Top WWE Star

The term “love at first sight” can be described exactly how it sounds, and according to AEW commentator Jim Ross, that’s an emotion Vince McMahon experienced when he first saw a current WWE talent. At the time, Ross was the Head of WWE Talent Relations and had signed one of the greatest classes in the history of wrestling that included John Cena, Batista, Shelton Benjamin, Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Confirms His Mom Helped Make Recent WWE Moment Happen

At the WWE Royal Rumble earlier this year Seth Rollins, surprised the fans by appearing in his old Shield ring gear, coming out to the group’s old music and entering through the crowd. Rollins was, of course, competing against his former Shield-mate, Roman Reigns, for the WWE Championship that night, meaning he could justify his nostalgic presentation as “mind games.” But he recently revealed to Digital Spy that it was a last-minute decision, and oddly enough, something his mother helped make happen.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (7/22/22) – Brock Lesnar Returns

Tonight, SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the TD Garden in Boston, MA, as part of the Road to WWE SummerSlam. While Roman Reigns, the undisputed WWE Universal Champion, has not been publicly advertised as of the time of this writing, Brock Lesnar is set to appear on tonight’s SmackDown.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Undertaker Makes Surprise Appearance During San Diego Comic Con

The San Diego Comic-Con has officially begun, and there have already been a lot of interesting things happening at the convention. The WWE panel at the convention center was surprisingly crashed by Undertaker. Mattel returned to San Diego Comic-Con with exclusives, special guest appearances by WWE superstars, and product demonstrations....
SAN DIEGO, CA
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per PWInsider:. * John Silver & Hangman Page def. The Butcher & The Blade. * Claudio Castagnoli cut a...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Critical Of AEW Barbed Wire Everywhere Match

Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho battled in a “Barbed Wire Everywhere” match in the main event of “AEW Dynamite” this week, and while it more than lived up to the promise of the name — even the ring bell and the ring announcer’s microphone were covered — it has already taken its share of criticism, including from people in the industry. Case in point: WWE Hall Of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James, who weighed in on Twitter to take shots at the company for, among other things, Tay Conti’s inability to open the shark cage containing the Jericho Appreciation Society, who had to break themselves out through the bars.
WWE
411mania.com

Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 7.20.22

We are wasting NO TIME and getting straight to…. SHOTGUN DROPKICK to Brody as soon as the bell rings! Brody to the outside! Darby to the outside, but Brody stuffs him then holds him up with one hand against the post. Dary shoves his face away, Brody enters, Brody misses a clothesline but hits a right hand and STUFFS Darby, causing him to flip backwards midair. Brody lifts and hits a hard chop to Darby, dropping him down hard. Darby hops up on the back, tries for a sleeper, Brody pulls the neck, snapmare, senton to Darby! Brody corners Darby, hits a HUGE chop in the corner. Brody sits Darby on the top rope, hits another chop, Darby kicks away, flies for a tackle, but Brody just shucks him off like nothing. Brody swings Darby on to the apron. Darby falls to the ground outside, and Brody follows. He sends Darby into the barricade hard. Ref starts the count, but Brody doesn’t really care. He continues to chop Darby away. At 3, Brody sends Darby into the ring and follows. Darby tries to fight back. Brody with a HUGE right hand, knocks Darby on his ass. Damn. Brody lifts Darby, chops him back down. Stomp from Brody. He lift Darby and sends him to the outside.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

You Need Them: Ring Of Honor Officially Signs Hall Of Famers To Long Term Deals

They’ll be there. The wrestling world is getting back one of the more prominent promotions of this generation as Ring Of Honor is running an event this weekend. That should make for quite the moment, but it does have some questions that need to be answered. Ring Of Honor has run one event this year and that was nearly four months ago. The promotion needs a roster and now we know two prominent names.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Late Change To Women’s Match On 7/20 AEW Dynamite

Just hours before Wednesday night’s episode of “Dynamite”, AEW announced a late change to the card. AEW announced on its Twitter account that Leila Grey is not medically cleared to wrestle on the show. TBS Champion Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Grey were scheduled to face the trio of Athena, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale on “Dynamite”.
WWE

