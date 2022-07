The Amazons have just unveiled another new single, How Will I Know?. Penned during the pandemic as Matt Thomson and his partner found themselves apart for months, the frontman explains: “This was not only the first song to be written for the record, it was also one of the few to survive 2020 and became the blueprint, lyrically and sonically, for the rest of the album.

